InsureMyTrip Issues Response to New COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel Order

WARWICK, R.I., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Biden administration issued an executive order last week promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel that includes new mask mandates and quarantine requirements. The administration also announced plans to block a previous executive order, scheduled to take effect on January 26, 2021, that would lift travel bans for Brazil, Ireland, the UK, and the Schengen Area.

This comes days after the new negative COVID-19 test requirement, issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for all air passengers entering the US starting January 26, 2021.

InsureMyTrip is tracking the latest COVID-19 travel requirements and providing insight on how travel insurance may or may not apply. Here are some answers to the most common questions:

Q: I'm concerned about government travel restrictions. What travel insurance can help cover the costs in the event I must cancel a trip?

A: Cancel For Any Reason coverage is the best option for potentially getting a portion of your expenses back. Also, check with travel suppliers if they offer any refund or travel vouchers.

Q: If I get sick with COVID-19 during a trip, does emergency medical coverage cover me?



A: It may. Some travel insurance plans do offer emergency medical benefits in the event a traveler gets ill during a trip and must visit a doctor or hospital.

Q: Does travel insurance cover new COVID-19 testing requirements for air passengers?

A: No. According to travel insurance experts at InsureMyTrip, travel insurance will not cover the cost of a general COVID-19 test that may be required for travel.

However, some medical plans may cover testing in the event a policyholder becomes ill during a trip and a test is ordered by a physician.

Q: If a traveler does not obtain a COVID test and therefore does not have any results to show prior to their flight back to the US, would there be any coverage for additional expenses while they wait for negative test results?

A: In this case there would be no coverage for lost days or flights and the policy would not automatically extend.

Travelers seeking coverage for future trips can use the "COVID-19 recommendation tool" to see plans best suited to cover COVID-19-related travel concerns.

Note: Traditional travel insurance does not offer cancellation coverage for fear of travel, whether related to COVID-19 or not. Cancel For Any Reason is required.

