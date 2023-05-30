InsureMyTrip Prepares Travelers for the 2023 Hurricane Season

WARWICK, R.I., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready or not, hurricane season is upon us. NOAA is predicting a "near-normal" Atlantic Hurricane Season – with 12 to 17 named tropical storms and 5 to 9 hurricanes. But, as we know, a storm doesn't have to be named to ruin a vacation. So, InsureMyTrip, a NOAA Weather-Ready Nation WRN Ambassador™, is committed to helping travelers prepare for weather-related concerns.

InsureMyTrip's Hurricane Educational Center now includes more information to better assist travelers with their upcoming trips. The content hub also offers access to travel data, a free travel guide eBook, videos, and other resources.

Travel insurance coverage can be confusing, especially when extreme weather comes into play. One major thing to keep in mind – buy travel insurance early. Once a storm starts forming, it is considered a "foreseeable event" and insurance coverage will no longer be available to cover losses related to that storm.

How Hurricane Coverage Works

Travel insurance is an effective and cost-efficient way to cope with the risk of travel during hurricane season and to help guard against potential financial losses.

When it comes to severe weather, insurance may enable travelers to receive reimbursement of pre-paid, non-refundable trip costs if they must cancel a trip due to severe weather-related issues covered under the trip cancellation benefit.

Here are some scenarios that may trigger travel insurance coverage:

My flights are grounded due to a hurricane: Many plans may cover a traveler when common carriers - such as airlines and cruise lines - cease service due to weather. The cessation of services must be for a certain number of hours, usually 24-48. My resort is in the path of a hurricane: A few plans may cover when the traveler's destination is under a NOAA-issued hurricane warning. * A hurricane damaged my hotel or resort: Many plans may cover a traveler when a hotel, resort, or vacation rental is devastated and made uninhabitable by a storm. A hurricane damaged my home: Many plans may offer coverage when the primary home of a traveler sustains destructive storm damage that renders the home uninhabitable. I changed my mind: For the flexibility to cancel a trip for reasons other than those listed as "covered reasons" on a policy, a traveler may consider Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) protection.

CFAR is an optional time-sensitive benefit available on some plans that allow a traveler to cancel a trip for any reason, up to 48 hours before the scheduled departure. Reimbursement is usually 50-75% of the prepaid, non-refundable trip cost. A traveler must meet specific eligibility requirements and must purchase a policy with CFAR within 14-21 days of making an initial trip payment or deposit.

Hurricanes and Airline Cancellation Policies

Flight cancellation policies vary by airline and circumstance. When an airline cancels a flight due to bad weather, most will try to rebook passengers on the next available flight.

Airlines are not required to reimburse travelers for losses incurred as a result of a canceled flight due to weather. Travelers concerned about protecting pre-paid, non-refundable trip expenses should consider travel insurance.

Travelers interested in learning more about insurance plans for travel during hurricane season can visit www.InsureMyTrip.com or call 1-800-551-4635 to speak with a licensed travel insurance agent.

*Included on some comprehensive travel insurance plans, the NOAA-issued hurricane warning must be issued for the traveler's destination within of the traveler's scheduled departure. The cancellation must also be more than 14 days after the traveler's effective date for trip cancellation coverage. This means that there would not be coverage for a hurricane warning issued within the 14-day period after your policy goes in

