InsureMyTrip Ranks No. 1 For Travel Insurance Reviews

WARWICK, R.I., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureMyTrip's rapidly expanding travel insurance ratings and reviews platform hit another significant industry milestone, surpassing over 86,600 submissions from verified travel insurance customers. The collective online database that includes both on-site and third-party platforms is the industry's largest and longest-running source of unbiased and honest opinions on travel insurance products and comparison tools.

"InsureMyTrip was the very first in the industry to launch a user-generated reviews database. The rapid growth of our online travel community shows the value of sharing real-life tips, advice, and experiences," said InsureMyTrip CEO Jim Grace. "As the largest travel insurance comparison site, we are proud of this achievement and appreciate those travelers who read, write, and share reviews."

The travel insurance comparison site launched a user-generated reviews database in 2011.

Travel Insurance Reviews

Policyholders can voluntarily submit a review after purchasing travel insurance on InsureMyTrip. Feedback options include a star-rating on travel insurance coverage, perceived value, and overall satisfaction of a company or product. In addition, reviewers can write a description of their overall travel experience and share whether they would recommend a particular travel insurance plan to a friend or relative. Reviewers can also identify whether a claim was filed and the outcome.

Travelers can then access submissions by visiting the Travel Insurance Reviews database on InsureMyTrip. Reviews can be sorted, so travelers can easily find the most helpful recommendations for their trip — including reviews specifically from cruisers or travelers that filed a claim.

In addition, customers can provide feedback on their online experience by utilizing the company's preferred third-party rating and review platform. These reviews are geared towards feedback on the process of comparing and buying travel insurance. Here are examples of reviews from real InsureMyTrip customers:

"Makes the process of comparing and purchasing stress free."



"Engaged with a chat contact-very responsive and helpful; able to compare four different insurance plans at the same time is very efficient!"



"Very easy to compare plans and purchase the insurance."

"Easy. Easy. Easy! The website is easy to maneuver. And I was able to purchase a policy very quickly. Thank you."

Travel Insurance Recommendations

In addition to reviews, InsureMyTrip users can now receive product recommendations by utilizing the site's recommendation engine. This tool has the ability to select a specific travel insurance plan based on a user's profile. Users can find the right travel insurance plans 15-20x faster than comparing quotes online.

