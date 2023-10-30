InsureMyTrip Releases Holiday Travel Insurance Outlook 2023

News provided by

InsureMyTrip

30 Oct, 2023, 14:11 ET

WARWICK, R.I., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As holiday spirits rise and trips get booked, InsureMyTrip unveils its insights into what travelers can expect for the 2023 Holiday Season. InsureMyTrip predicts a surge of travelers, increasing travel costs, and the potential for issues at the airport. 

Top Holiday Destinations
According to data from InsureMyTrip, travelers are either staying close to home or seeking out warm weather this Thanksgiving and Christmas. 

Top 3 Destinations for Both Thanksgiving and Christmas Travelers:

  1. United States
  2. Mexico
  3. Bahamas

Cost of Holiday Travel
Travel costs continue to trend higher as we get into the holiday season.  While many Thanksgiving travelers are finding deals and spending 6.2% less this year over last – Christmas vacationers are seeing a 22% price hike.

Average Thanksgiving Travel Costs
-  2023: $3,592
-  2022: $3,800

Average Christmas Travel Costs
-  2023: $10,125
-  2022: $8,300

Top Holiday Travel Concerns
Travel concerns and stress tend to increase over the holiday season.

Flight Cancellations/Delays: Due to the high volume of travelers and sometimes unpredictable winter weather, flights can often get delayed or canceled, especially in places prone to snow and ice. 

Crowds and Overbooking: Popular tourist destinations can become extremely crowded during holiday seasons, leading to long wait times, crowded attractions, and even overbooked accommodations.

Higher Prices: The demand for accommodations, flights, and other travel services usually spikes during holidays, leading to higher trip costs.

Lost or Delayed Luggage: With the increase in passenger numbers, there's a higher chance of luggage being lost, delayed, or mishandled by airlines.

Unforeseen Circumstances: Natural disasters, strikes, political unrest, terrorism or even unexpected personal emergencies can disrupt travel plans.

Holiday Travel Insurance Tips from InsureMyTrip
While these travel concerns cannot be prevented, travelers can be prepared. Here are five (5) tips to take the stress out of traveling during the holidays with travel insurance.

  1. Plan Ahead:  Purchasing travel insurance well in advance can help ensure you get the coverage you need – as some benefits are time-sensitive.
  2. Comprehensive Coverage: To safeguard against the most common holiday travel concerns, opt for a comprehensive travel insurance plan. It offers a wide array of benefits including trip cancellation, trip delay, trip interruption, baggage, and emergency medical.
  3. Consider "Cancel for Any Reason": For added flexibility, especially in these unpredictable times, consider policies that offer the optional Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) benefit.
  4. Check Medical Coverage: If traveling abroad, ensure your plan provides adequate medical coverage in your destination country. Remember, many domestic health insurances, including Medicare, offer limited or no coverage outside home borders.
  5. Stay Informed: Always keep an eye on travel advisories, both from your home country and your destination. Being informed can help you make timely and safe travel decisions.

Our travel insurance experts are available for interview regarding deeper insights, trend analysis, or to explore the best travel insurance options for your holiday plans.

Media Contact
Meghan Kayata
[email protected]

Note: all terms and conditions, coverage limits, and benefits differ from policy to policy.  It is important to review and understand the details of a policy before purchasing.

About InsureMyTrip 

You like options. We do too. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

SOURCE InsureMyTrip

Also from this source

Extreme Weather Worries: InsureMyTrip Answers Frequently Asked Questions About How Travel Insurance Can Protect Your Trip

Weather and natural disaster-related travel issues have recently dominated news coverage. Everything from wildfires to hurricanes, tornadoes,...

InsureMyTrip Named a Best Place to Work in Rhode Island

InsureMyTrip is proud to announce it has been named one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island by Providence Business News. This prestigious ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.