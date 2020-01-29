InsureMyTrip Reports Call Increase From Concerned Travelers Over Coronavirus

InsureMyTrip says over 16,000 US travelers have active travel insurance policies and live in one of the four states the CDC has identified with a confirmed nCoV case *.

Number of Travelers From Affected US States



Washington 2,447 California 9,122 Arizona 1,674 Illinois 2,799 Total: 16,042

Based on active travel insurance policies sold on InsureMyTrip.

2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) In The US

Patients Under Investigation (PUI) in the United States*†



Positive 5 Negative 32 Pendings 73 Total: 110

*Cumulative since January 21, 2020. Source: CDC.

† Numbers closed out at 7 p.m. the night before reporting.

§Includes specimens received and awaiting testing, as well as specimens in route to CDC.

Number of states with PUI: 26

Note: According to the CDC, imported cases of 2019-nCoV infection in people have been detected in the U.S. No person-to-person spread has been detected with this virus at the time, and this virus is NOT currently spreading in the community in the United States (Source: CDC 1/29/20).

When it comes to public health threats, this is an overview on how general travel insurance benefits apply:

Trip Cancellation: a traveler gets ill and must cancel a trip or a traveler must cancel a trip because a travel companion or family member gets ill.

Emergency Medical Coverage: a sick traveler must see a doctor and/or go to the hospital during a trip.

Emergency Medical Evacuation Coverage: in rare cases, a sick traveler requires an emergency medical evacuation to the nearest appropriate hospital or back home for recuperation.

Trip Interruption: an extremely sick traveler cannot continue with a trip and must return home.

All claims must be supported by a doctor.

In the event a person is afraid to travel due to health risks, consider a travel insurance policy with the optional time-sensitive Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) included. For more, visit InsureMyTrip.com.

