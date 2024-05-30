InsureMyTrip Reveals 2024 Summer Travel Trends, Importance of Insurance
May 30, 2024, 15:15 ET
WARWICK, R.I., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Some good news for the record number of Americans planning a summer vacation. This year, travelers might notice only a slight uptick in vacation expenses.
According to data from InsureMyTrip, the average cost of visiting top summer destinations such as the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and Japan has increased by 4.5% in 2024 compared to 2023. This increase is moderate when compared to the 9.8% rise observed from 2022 to 2023.
Key Travel Trends and Insurance Insights for Summer 2024
Popular Summer Destinations:
1. United Kingdom
2. Italy
3. France
4. Canada
5. Mexico
6. Ireland
7. Spain
8. Japan
9. Greece
10. Germany
Top Summer Cruise Locations:
11. The Bahamas
12. Canada
13. Italy
14. United Kingdom
15. Bermuda
Average Travel Insurance Costs:
The average travel insurance premium for a summer vacation may run around $404, representing about 5% of the total travel costs. For cruises, the premium is $514, also about 5% of the overall expense.
Travel Insurance for International Travel:
Traveling internationally can be an exciting adventure, but it also comes with its share of risks and uncertainties. A Comprehensive Travel Insurance Policy includes coverage for trip cancellation/interruption, medical emergencies, lost/delayed luggage, and even 24/7 travel assistance services.
Travelers interested in learning more about insurance plans for summer travel can visit www.InsureMyTrip.com or call 1-800-551-4635 to speak with a licensed travel insurance agent.
