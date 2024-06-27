InsureMyTrip Reveals Top 10 Reasons for Claim Denials and How to Avoid Them

WARWICK, R.I., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To help travelers better understand travel insurance and the claims process, InsureMyTrip has identified the most common reasons for claim delays and denials.

Findings indicate travelers who thoroughly review their policies and adhere to documentation requirements before their trips are more likely to achieve favorable outcomes.

Avoid claim processing delays by gathering all necessary paperwork and documentation in advance. For example, secure any claims-related medical documents and/or police reports before returning home.

According to InsureMyTrip experts, these are the most common reasons for claim denials or delays.

Top 10 Common Reasons a Travel Insurance Claim is Rejected or Delay:

Missing bills or poor documentation Policy exclusions/limitations Undeclared medical conditions Engaging in adventurous activities without proper coverage Trip cancellation for personal reasons not covered by the policy Failing to report incidents in a timely manner Injuries occurring while intoxicated Events not classified as sudden and unforeseen Unattended baggage and personal items Failing to file a claim on time

