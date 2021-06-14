InsureMyTrip Travel Insurance Ratings & Reviews Hits 100k Submissions

WARWICK, R.I., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureMyTrip's rapidly expanding unbiased travel insurance ratings and reviews platform hits another significant industry milestone, surpassing over 100,000 submissions from verified travel insurance customers. The rapid growth of the travel community shows the significant value of sharing real life tips and advice, especially as fully vaccinated travelers being to explore the world again.

"As the largest travel insurance comparison site, we applaud those travelers who continue to read, write, and share reviews," said InsureMyTrip Vice President of eCommerce Cheryl Golden. "Travelers clearly want a place to go for credible and unbiased information — and we deliver it better than any other resource."



The collective online database that includes both on-site and third-party platforms is the industry's largest and longest-running source of unbiased and honest opinions on travel insurance products and comparison tools.

The travel insurance comparison site launched a user-generated reviews database in 2011.

Travel Insurance Reviews

Policyholders can voluntarily submit a review after purchasing travel insurance on InsureMyTrip. Feedback options include a star-rating on travel insurance coverage, perceived value, and overall satisfaction of a company or product. In addition, reviewers can write a description of their overall travel experience and share whether they would recommend a particular travel insurance plan to a friend or relative. Reviewers can also identify whether a claim was filed and the outcome.

Travelers can then access submissions by visiting the Travel Insurance Reviews database on InsureMyTrip. Reviews can be sorted, so travelers can easily find the most helpful recommendations for their trip — including reviews specifically from cruisers or travelers that filed a claim.

In addition, customers can provide feedback on their online experience by utilizing the company's preferred third-party rating and review platform. These reviews are geared towards feedback on the process of comparing and buying travel insurance.

About InsureMyTrip

It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time.

InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

