CHEYENNE, Wyo., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurise Capital, a provider of financing options for commercial insurance premiums, announced today its strategic transition to Input 1's Premium Billing Service (PBS) to enhance its service offering and operational efficiency in the commercial trucking space.

Insurise Capital Boosts Trucking Insurance Service with Input 1's Advanced Premium Finance Platform

This decision came as Insurise Capital sought a partnership that could instill its commitment to leveraging technology to deliver exceptional service and value to its stakeholders. By incorporating Input 1's Premium Billing System ("PBS") platform, Insurise Capital can deliver superior functionality, continuous improvements, more responsive technical support and a significantly improved billing and payment experience for their commercial trucking clients.

"Our commitment to delivering superior technology, reliability and efficiencies to Insurise Capital underscores our mission to empower our clients in navigating the insurance industry with ease," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer of Input 1, "Our dedication to client-centric services ensures that Insurise Capital's commercial trucking clients will receive the highest level of support and efficiency in managing their insurance premium payments."

Input 1's PBS is a cutting-edge SaaS platform designed to meet the complex needs of policyholders, agents, general agents and insurance companies. The premium finance platform is the most widely-used and trusted cloud-based premium finance and warranty finance system in North America. Its comprehensive features and intuitive interface streamlined operations and enhances the agent and policyholder experience.

"Our clients are the top priority at Insurise Capital, and we recognized our need for an innovative partner that could deliver unparalleled support and streamline operational efficiencies," said Sunny Hamilton, Assistant Vice President of Insurise Capital. "Input 1's offerings exceeded our needs and will ensure that our clients have the optimal experience when utilizing our payment options."

For more information about Input 1, visit input1.com. For more information about Insurise Capital, visit insurisecapital.com.

About Insurise Capital

Insurise Capital provides financing options to individuals and businesses for commercial insurance premiums. Although their niche specialty is within the commercial trucking space, they can offer manageable cash flow solutions for any business. Insurise Capital offers competitive rates as well as flexible terms and conditions. They work with each client individually to tailor their products to a client's specific needs. With several locations throughout the United States and customer service representatives available around the clock, they can handle any request in a timely manner. For more information, please visit https://insurisecapital.com.

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for the insurance industry with a proven track record of successfully managing $16 billion in annual insurance premiums across platforms for over 2 million unique annual users. Input 1's solutions streamline billing, payments, and premium finance to make insurance management efficient and hassle-free. For more information, please visit www.input1.com.

Media Contact:

Ryann Checchi, Interdependence Public Relations

(708) 420-4776

[email protected]

SOURCE Input 1