INTAMSYS Launches the FUNMAT PRO 310 APOLLO: Redefining Continuous Production with High-Speed, High-Strength PAEK 3D Printing

From "Printing PEEK Well" to "Scaling PAEK Production"

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INTAMSYS, a global leader in industrial FFF 3D printing, officially launched today its next-generation high-performance materials 3D printer, the FUNMAT PRO 310 APOLLO, at Formnext.

Over the past decade, FFF 3D printing has evolved from prototyping to functional part production. INTAMSYS has consistently been at the forefront of this industrial transformation.

INTAMSYS FUNMAT PRO 310 APOLLO INTAMQuality

In 2016, INTAMSYS launched its first high-temperature printer, the FUNMAT HT, becoming one of the earliest companies to achieve stable FFF printing of PEEK. At a time when "printing PLA well" was still a benchmark, INTAMSYS set a new standard with its ability to "print PEEK well" -- drawing worldwide attention. As a pioneer of PEEK 3D printing, the company paved the way for high-performance materials to be adopted in industrial additive manufacturing.

Since then, INTAMSYS has continuously expanded material compatibility -- from PEEK to the broader PAEK family and a wide range of engineering-grade thermoplastics -- solidifying its leadership in the industrial FFF segment.

Now, INTAMSYS is pushing beyond "printing well" to enable continuous production with PAEK materials. The new FUNMAT PRO 310 APOLLOis born from this vision -- marking a new era where high-performance materials move from the lab to the production line.

From 3D Printer to Productivity System:A System-Level Leap in High-Performance Material Printing

The 310 APOLLO is not just another advancement in the FUNMAT series -- it is a system-level upgrade in high-performance materials manufacturing.

With its unique multi-physics process control and optimization, the 310 APOLLO delivers up to 4x faster print speed and over 2x higher Z-axis strength (exceeding 40 MPa).

It features:

Dual 3kg active-drying filament boxes

RFID material recognition

The newly launched INTAMQualityTM traceability system

all working together to ensure process stability and production consistency.

On the software side, the INTAMSUITE NEOTM slicing platform offers intelligent path planning and process adaptation, with precise control of temperature, flow, and path for reliable, repeatable high-performance material prints.

To meet growing industrial demands, the 310 APOLLO is now equipped with the new INTAMQualityTM manufacturing quality assurance system. By recording everything from filament source to print parameters and full runtime logs, it creates a unique digital fingerprint for every printed part -- making full traceability and quality verification a reality. Whether for certification-grade delivery or multi-printer production consistency, INTAMQualityTM enables confidence across batches and sites.

Built for Continuous Production: Unlocking Real Productivity with High-Performance Materials

Manufacturing is entering a new structural era:

Humanoid robots require lightweight yet high-strength structural parts.

eVTOLs demand components that are light, strong, and weather-resistant.

Aerospace continues to push the limits of high-performance composites.

In these cutting-edge fields, PAEK materials are becoming indispensable. Yet achieving consistent material performance and production efficiency at scale remains the industry's "last mile" challenge.

This is where the 310 APOLLO delivers -- bringing high-performance material 3D printing from the lab to the production floor.

Designed as a system-level solution for industrial-grade continuous production, the 310 APOLLO represents a fundamental shift:

From high-performance printing, to high-performance material printing.

A Manufacturing Enabler -- Not Just a Printer Manufacturer

"We didn't just launch a faster printer -- we built an automated, traceable, and scalable manufacturing unit," said Charles Han, Founder and CEO of INTAMSYS.

"We've always believed that the true value of industrial 3D printing lies not only in speed or strength, but in its ability to reshape manufacturing logic. The 310 APOLLO is not just a technological leap -- it's a critical step forward in scalable, intelligent, and sustainable production for global manufacturers."

Jimmy Yuan, Product Director at INTAMSYS, added:

"Every design detail in the 310 APOLLO revolves around production-grade reliability -- from the dual-nozzle IDEX system to end-to-end data tracking. What we're delivering isn't just better print results -- it's trustworthy production capability."

The FUNMAT PRO 310 APOLLO redefines what's possible for FFF systems handling high-performance materials, not merely as a printer, but as a full-fledged production system empowering the smart factories of tomorrow.

About INTAMSYS

INTAMSYS (INTelligent Additive Manufacturing SYStems) is a high-tech company dedicated to industrial-grade 3D printing with high-performance and engineering materials. Founded by a team of engineers with extensive experience in precision equipment and advanced materials, INTAMSYS offers end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions from concept validation to functional prototyping to scalable production.

The company's FUNMAT series serves global customers across aerospace, automotive, electronics, robotics, education, and healthcare industries.

With offices in Shanghai, Dongguan, Stuttgart (Germany), and Minnesota (USA), and a global network of partners, INTAMSYS continues to drive the industrialization of high-performance materials FFF 3D printing worldwide.

INTAMSYS -- Manufacturing the Future, Empowering Industries.

To learn more, visit: www.intamsys.com

