Integral Consulting Strengthens California Platform with Acquisition of H. T. Harvey & Associates

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Consulting Inc., a leading environmental science and engineering consulting firm, today announced its acquisition of H. T. Harvey & Associates, a California-based ecological consulting firm. The acquisition advances Integral's long-term strategy to expand its ecological consulting and regulatory compliance capabilities while strengthening its presence in one of the nation's largest and most active environmental services markets.

Founded in 1970 around the principle of scientific excellence, H. T. Harvey is widely recognized for its ecological expertise supporting environmentally sensitive projects throughout California and Hawaii. The firm serves a diverse mix of public- and private-sector clients, ranging from transportation and water resources to renewable energy, private land development, and public land use and stewardship. The acquisition brings together two firms with a shared approach to solving complex environmental challenges and a long-standing alignment in how they support clients navigating scientific, regulatory, and permitting requirements.

Together, Integral and H. T. Harvey will provide an expanded platform offering:

Integrated, end-to-end solutions for complex environmental and regulatory challenges

Deeper expertise in the high-demand California and Hawaii markets

Greater consistency, continuity, and capacity to support long-term client needs.

"Our clients are increasingly seeking partners who can guide projects from early planning through regulatory approval and implementation," said Ryan Brain, CEO of Integral Consulting. "This exciting partnership will strengthen our ability to deliver integrated, end-to-end solutions that combine technical depth, coordination, and regulatory insight—helping clients move projects forward with confidence."

"Joining Integral allows us to expand the reach and impact of our work while staying true to the deep history and reputation of our firm and how we serve clients," said Dan Duke, President of H. T. Harvey & Associates. "There is a strong alignment between our firms in both values and technical approach. Together, we are well positioned to support clients as ecological considerations continue to shape infrastructure, development, design, and conservation decisions."

At Integral, we deliver results for clients to make informed, strategic, and compliant decisions involving the environment and human health. Our team of scientists, engineers, and regulatory specialists cut through complexity and keeps projects moving toward trusted, practical, and lasting outcomes.

An ecological sciences consulting firm providing environmental analysis, permitting, ecological restoration, compliance, landscape architecture, and research services throughout California and beyond.

