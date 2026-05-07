Experienced Healthcare Technology Partnerships Leader Joins to Build Outcomes-Driven Partner Ecosystem

DANIA BEACH, Fla., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelePeer, a leading provider of Agentic AI solutions to the healthcare industry, today announced the appointment of Alleen Delpierre as Vice President of Strategic Alliances. Delpierre brings deep experience building and scaling strategic partnerships at the intersection of AI and healthcare. She joins IntelePeer at a time when healthcare organizations and their technology partners are intensely focused on accelerating the adoption of AI-driven automation to enhance patient, member, and employee experiences across inbound and outbound voice, conversational SMS, and digital channels.

IntelePeer Appoints Alleen Delpierre as Vice President of Strategic Alliances to Accelerate Healthcare AI Growth

With a career spanning multiple platform segments, including PM/EHRs, CRM, CCaaS, RCM, ERP, and a range of digital health platforms, Delpierre brings a sharp understanding of what healthcare organizations and their enabling partners need to succeed. Her work has consistently focused on building partner programs that simplify complex integrations, accelerate adoption, and drive measurable improvements in both patient experience and operational efficiency.

"Alleen brings exactly the kind of structured, outcomes-driven approach to partnerships that we need as we expand IntelePeer's impact across the healthcare ecosystem," said Frank Fawzi, CEO of IntelePeer. "We are in a strong position to augment our partners' solutions with the AI tools required to help their healthcare customers improve patient access, reduce administrative burden, and drive financial outcomes. Alleen's focus will be on building a program that will allow partner-driven revenue to scale and translate directly into customer value."

"What drew me to IntelePeer is its ability to operationalize AI in ways that are practical, scalable, and immediately valuable to healthcare organizations," said Delpierre. "The platform's breadth and depth — omnichannel automation, Agentic AI, secure PCI-compliant interactions, and deep EHR integration — make IntelePeer a compelling enablement layer for the partners already serving these organizations. My priority is building an outcomes-driven partner strategy where product, go-to-market, and integration efforts are tightly aligned so partners can confidently embed these capabilities into their own solutions and drive repeatable, high-impact growth."

Delpierre has most recently served in a variety of partner leadership roles in companies delivering conversational AI to the healthcare market including at Amelia where she drove significant growth in partner-driven revenue by overhauling partner onboarding and enablement programs. Earlier in her career, Delpierre built partner programs from the ground up and held enterprise and channel leadership roles across cybersecurity, financial services, and conversational AI. She holds a degree from the University of Maryland and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Transforming the Partner Ecosystem at IntelePeer

Strategic partnerships are central to how IntelePeer scales the impact of its solutions. By embedding Agentic AI capabilities into the clinical and administrative workflows partners already own, IntelePeer can best serve healthcare organizations who want to adopt proven solutions and scale them with confidence.

Read Alleen Delpierre's Q&A here to learn more about her approach: https://intelepeer.ai/blog/healthcare-ai-partnership-strategy

See how IntelePeer solutions can help you and your customers. Sign up to attend a weekly live demo here: https://bit.ly/4cdlun0

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer automates patient and member interactions to help healthcare organizations reduce costs, improve access, and accelerate ROI. Its conversational AI platform delivers secure, human‑like interactions across voice and digital channels, integrates with existing healthcare systems, and provides intuitive tools accessible to any team. Learn more at www.intelepeer.ai.

SOURCE IntelePeer