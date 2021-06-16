Integrated Polymer Solutions Acquires Swift Textile Metalizing

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Polymer Solutions, Inc. ("IPS"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced the acquisition of Swift Textile Metalizing LLC ("STM" or "the Company").

STM is a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered metalized fabrics used in electromagnetic ("EMI") and radio frequency interference ("RFI") shielding applications. The Company maintains key positions on long-lived aerospace, naval, and ground defense platforms critical to the next generation of national defense. Located in Bloomfield, Connecticut, STM was founded in 1955 and throughout its history has remained at the forefront of conductive and reflective fabric materials science. Since 2015, the Company has been owned by Steve Sigmon, who has guided the business into new end markets and impressive growth.

Steve Sigmon, owner and President of STM, said, "STM has found an ideal partner in IPS that will continue STM's legacy of innovation, problem-solving, and collaboration while diligently supporting our customers to solve their most difficult challenges. It was clear from my time with the IPS team that we share similar visions for the future, and I couldn't be more excited for the future of the business."

Rich McManus, President and CEO of IPS, commented, "Since we first met Steve and were introduced to STM, we have continued to be impressed by not only the quality of his company, but also the experience, depth, and dedication of his team. It is truly an exceptional organization, and we take the responsibility of partnering with Steve and his team for STM's next chapter very seriously and with great humility. Together we are excited to continue building a world-class materials science business."

About Integrated Polymer Solutions

Integrated Polymer Solutions is a leader in designing and engineering elastomeric components and tools for aerospace, military, medical and specialty industrial markets. The company's products utilize advanced materials designed to exceptionally tight tolerances for high-performance applications. IPS' products include elastomeric seals, gaskets, tooling, hoses, ablatives, EMI/RFI/thermal shielding products, encapsulated O-rings and composite APU plenums and ducts. For more information, visit www.integratedpolymersolutions.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm that seeks to invest in thriving middle market businesses in high value industries. Arcline's differentiated investment strategy combines deep business model expertise, proactive thematic research, an unrelenting focus on the upside and a collaborative, management-first approach to value creation. The firm's primary sectors of interest include defense, aerospace, critical infrastructure services, industrial & medical technology, life sciences and specialty materials. Launched in 2019, Arcline currently has $4.3 billion in cumulative capital commitments. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

