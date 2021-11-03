Integrated Stepper Motor Market to Grow by USD 25.86 Mn | Increase in Demand for Automated Equipment in Industrial Premises to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Nov 03, 2021, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Integrated Stepper Motor Market by End User and Geographic - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the integrated stepper motor market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 25.86 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increase in demand for automated equipment in industrial premises and the growing demand for high energy efficiency at low speed are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as intense competition from low-cost manufacturers in APAC will challenge market growth.
The integrated stepper motor market report is segmented by End-user (Process industry and Discrete industry) and Geographic (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). Europe will be the leading region with 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany, Italy, and the UK are the key markets for integrated stepper motors in Europe.
Some Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Anaheim Automation Inc.
- Changzhou Fulling Motor Co. Ltd.
- MIDEA GROUP
- MinebeaMitsumi Inc.
|
Integrated Stepper Motor Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 25.86 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.03
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 46%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, China, Italy, Japan, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Anaheim Automation Inc., Changzhou Fulling Motor Co. Ltd., MIDEA GROUP, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., SANYO DENKI Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, and Shanghai MOONS Electric Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
