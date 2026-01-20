Integrated Water Services, Inc. Announces Strategic Organizational Leadership Changes to Drive 2026 Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Water Services, Inc. (IWS), a pioneer in modular water and wastewater treatment and reuse systems, today announced a series of strategic leadership promotions and organizational changes designed to sharpen execution and improve scalability as the company enters 2026.

Owned by Sciens Water, a prominent investor in the U.S. water sector, IWS provides comprehensive water and wastewater treatment solutions across diverse end markets in North America.

Following a year of significant momentum and a growing pipeline of opportunities, these leadership appointments reinforce IWS's commitment to providing turnkey water, wastewater, and recycle/reuse systems for municipal and industrial customers.

"We are entering 2026 with incredible momentum and continued success in attracting talented people to our organization," said Cody Phipps, CEO of IWS. "To build on this foundation and position IWS for sustained growth, we are making several organizational changes designed to sharpen execution, improve scalability, and better serve our customers."

Key Leadership Appointments and Changes:

SVP, Industrial Solutions: Beau Johnston has been named Senior Vice President, Industrial Solutions. Johnston will lead industrial solution design and delivery, focusing on standardized processes and execution models while building a dedicated solution capability to support scalable growth in the industrial sector.





has been named Senior Vice President, Industrial Solutions. Johnston will lead industrial solution design and delivery, focusing on standardized processes and execution models while building a dedicated solution capability to support scalable growth in the industrial sector. SVP, Municipal Solutions: Todd Brunetti assumes the role of Senior Vice President, Municipal Solutions. Brunetti will focus on strengthening customer relationships, leading municipal process engineering, and building a general contractor network to support the IWS turnkey delivery model.





assumes the role of Senior Vice President, Municipal Solutions. Brunetti will focus on strengthening customer relationships, leading municipal process engineering, and building a general contractor network to support the IWS turnkey delivery model. National Sales Director: Susan Pilgram will lead the company's Regional Managers and U.S. representative network. Pilgram brings deep industry experience to drive aggressive sales growth in collaboration with the Industrial and Municipal Solutions teams.





will lead the company's Regional Managers and U.S. representative network. Pilgram brings deep industry experience to drive aggressive sales growth in collaboration with the Industrial and Municipal Solutions teams. VP, Aeration Technologies: Ryan Neville has been promoted to Vice President, Aeration Technologies. With over 18 years of experience in the water industry, Ryan has developed deep expertise in product design, development, testing, manufacturing, construction, and operations, with a specialized focus on industrial mixing and aeration systems.

"IWS has immense potential," Phipps added. "These changes allow us to align our internal strengths with the diverse needs of our end markets across North America, ensuring we deliver exceptional value to our customers".

About Integrated Water Services, Inc.

IWS is the leading provider of turnkey water, wastewater, and recycle/reuse systems for municipal, residential, commercial, and industrial customers. By harnessing expertise in design, construction, treatment technology, and comprehensive services, IWS offers seamless and cost-effective solutions to address all water-related challenges.

About Sciens Water Opportunities Management, LLC

Sciens Water, the majority shareholder of IWS, is an affiliate of Sciens Capital Management, LLC, an alternative asset management firm founded in 1994. With headquarters in New York and offices in London and Guernsey, Sciens launched the Sciens Water Opportunities Fund in 2018 to invest in the U.S. water sector. Sciens' approach is to identify the biggest challenges facing the U.S. water and wastewater industry today and solve them through the formation and development of platform companies that seek to meet these challenges on a national scale with a high level of purpose and impact on health, the environment, and local economies. Sciens owns platform companies in several water sub-sectors, including utilities, treatment, storage, financing, and digital infrastructure.

Media Contact

Jamie English

Integrated Water Services, Inc.

[email protected]

(833) 758-3338

