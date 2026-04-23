Integrated Water Services Partners with Crom to Launch NXT|MBR™: The Industry's First "Permanent Concrete Modular" Wastewater System

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Water Services, Inc. (IWS), a pioneer in modular wastewater treatment and reuse systems, has announced a strategic partnership with CROM, the industry authority in post-tensioned concrete structures, to launch NXT|MBR™. This high-performance water reclamation system introduces a new category of wastewater infrastructure: the Permanent Concrete Modular system.

NXT|MBR - Next-Level Wastewater Treatment Speed Speed

By combining the rapid commissioning of modular design with the 50-plus-year durability of ACI-350 compliant concrete construction, NXT|MBR provides a municipal-grade foundation that integrates seamlessly into long-term master plans for municipalities, developers and utility owners. The system removes the typical friction of multi-party design and the complexities of traditional site-built projects, delivering a solution that commissions faster and adapts more efficiently than traditional alternatives.

Industrial-Grade Longevity and Scalability

The structural foundation of NXT|MBR is a post-tensioned structure engineered by CROM utilizing a shotcrete wall with an embedded steel diaphragm and designed specifically for corrosive environments. While traditional modular systems provide unmatched rapid-deployment flexibility for evolving site needs, NXT|MBR's concrete framework offers a fixed, century-class foundation for projects requiring maximum structural permanence.

"By integrating CROM's ACI-350 compliant watertight tensioned shotcrete containment structures directly with IWS's MBR system through design/build delivery, we are able to reduce traditional design and construction durations while delivering a long-lasting treatment solution," said Bobby Oyenarte, PE, CEO of CROM. "NXT|MBR represents the future of resilient wastewater infrastructure—providing developers and municipalities a permanent site-built treatment system customized to meet footprint and process needs."

Transforming Wastewater into a Revenue Asset

At the core of the system is advanced Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) technology, which delivers ultra-clean effluent in a fraction of the footprint of traditional plants. This allows owners to transform wastewater from a regulatory liability into a high-value asset. The high-quality reusable effluent relieves dependence on costly potable supplies and provides a critical hedge against water scarcity. In many jurisdictions, this "purple-pipe" water can be sold back for irrigation, generating significant annual revenue to offset operational overhead.

"Historically, achieving permanent concrete infrastructure required a massive site-built effort that tied up capital for years," says Cody Phipps, CEO of IWS. "By integrating modular design with a concrete foundation, NXT|MBR offers a permanent-class asset that can be deployed with unprecedented speed. This allows owners to bring high-performance treatment online in 250,000 GPD increments, aligning their infrastructure investment directly with their project's growth."

Visit Us at Upcoming Trade Shows

IWS and CROM will be showcasing the NXT|MBR system at two premier industry events. We invite attendees to visit our booths to learn how this technology is transforming wastewater into a high-value reclamation asset:

Texas Water (San Antonio, TX): Visit IWS and CROM at Booth 1323 . Link





Visit IWS and CROM at . Link Florida Water Resources Conference (Daytona Beach, FL): Visit IWS at Booth 222 and find CROM nearby at Booths 223 and 225. Link

About Integrated Water Services, Inc.

www.integratedwaterservices.com

IWS is the leading provider of turnkey process, water, wastewater, and recycle/reuse systems for municipal, residential, commercial, and industrial customers. By harnessing expertise in design, construction, treatment technology, and comprehensive services, IWS offers seamless and cost-effective solutions to address all water-related challenges.

About CROM

www.cromcorp.com

CROM is a water infrastructure solutions provider dedicated to the innovation, design, construction, restoration, and maintenance of the nation's essential infrastructure. CROM's portfolio of comprehensive solutions includes prestressed concrete tanks, CROM2 & CROM SQUAREd watertight tensioned straight wall tanks, and end-to-end restoration services for the nation's water and wastewater facilities and other essential infrastructure.

About Sciens Water Opportunities Management, LLC

www.scienswater.com

Sciens Water, the majority shareholder of IWS, is an affiliate of Sciens Capital Management, LLC, an alternative asset management firm founded in 1994. With headquarters in New York and offices in London and Guernsey, Sciens launched the Sciens Water Opportunities Fund in 2018 to invest in the U.S. water sector. Sciens' approach is to identify the biggest challenges facing the U.S. water and wastewater industry today and solve them through the formation and development of platform companies that seek to meet these challenges on a national scale with a high level of purpose and impact on health, the environment, and local economies. Sciens owns platform companies in several water sub-sectors, including utilities, treatment, storage, financing, and digital infrastructure.

Media Contact

Jamie English

Integrated Water Services, Inc.

[email protected]

(833) 758-3338

SOURCE Integrated Water Services, Inc.