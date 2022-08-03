INTEGRATED WATER SERVICES, INC. APPOINTS RICK BARRETT AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Integrated Water Services, Inc., a leading water and wastewater treatment solutions provider, announces the CEO appointment of Rick Barrett to lead the Company's next phase of growth.

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Water Services, Inc. (IWS) welcomes Rick Barrett as the Company's new CEO. Rick is a former Fortune 500 manager turned private equity CEO with a record of growing industrial service companies in private and public infrastructure markets. He is adept at raising capital and executing M&A, having worked for two of the nation's leading infrastructure consolidators, CRH plc and Summit Materials (Sponsored by Blackstone).

Over the past five years, IWS has specialized in MBR (Membrane Bioreactor) technology solutions through Design-Build, CMAR, and construction services throughout the Western U.S.

"I am thrilled to join IWS as we enter a historical period of infrastructure investment. Demand for IWS's technical expertise in designing and building life-sustaining water infrastructure is growing. I look forward to participating in what will be an exciting period of expansion for the business," said Rick Barrett.

Rick Barrett's appointment is supported by Sciens Water Opportunities Management LLC (an independent investment firm focused on water infrastructure) as it provides IWS with capital and resources to support its growth and expansion in providing water and wastewater solutions throughout the U.S.

"We're excited to have Rick on board to help lead Integrated Water Services into its future as a national platform in wastewater treatment. We believe that Rick's demonstrated track record, leadership, and passion are a recipe for success, and we can't wait to see how he'll help IWS grow," said Alexander Loucopoulos, Partner, Sciens Water.

Rick brings nearly three decades of experience in infrastructure services and fourteen years within the world's largest building materials company, Irish-based CRH plc, and 15 years leading Private Equity owned businesses as COO and CEO. He is skilled at transitioning founder-led businesses to PE-backed high-growth by following a proven approach to people, processes, and systems.

About Integrated Water Services, Inc

Integrated Water Services, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is focused on implementing turn-key water and wastewater treatment solutions. Over the years, the team has built the Company into one of the leading design-build providers for water and wastewater solutions across the Western United States.

About Sciens Water Opportunities Management LLC

Sciens Water Opportunities Management LLC is an affiliate of Sciens Capital Management LLC an alternative asset management firm founded in 1994. With headquarters in New York and offices in London and Guernsey, Sciens launched the Sciens Water Opportunities Fund in 2018 to invest in the U.S. water sector. Sciens' approach is to identify the biggest challenges facing the U.S. water and wastewater industry today and solve them through the formation and development of national and regional leading companies that seek to meet these challenges.

Jeff Thomas

Integrated Water Services Inc. Tel: 970-601-5025

4001 N. Valley Dr. Longmont, CO 80504

