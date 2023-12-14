Integrated Water Services, Inc. Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of KLa Systems, Inc.

LONGMONT, Colo., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Water Services, Inc. (IWS), a leading provider of specialized water and wastewater treatment solutions, proudly announces its acquisition of KLa Systems, Inc. (KLa), the leader in innovative jet aeration and jet mixing technology. This strategic union underscores IWS's steadfast commitment to delivering unparalleled products and services to its customers. IWS was acquired in 2019 by Sciens Water, a leading investor in the U.S. water sector, to create a national provider of turn-key water and wastewater treatment solutions to a diverse range of customers in under-served markets across the U.S.

Headquartered in Assonet, Massachusetts, KLa has gained recognition for its groundbreaking mixing and aeration technologies tailored for biological wastewater treatment processes. Continuously striving to offer the most cost-effective systems in the industry, their expertise and track record have solidified their position as the leading provider serving industrial manufacturers, water utilities, and municipalities.

Alex Buehler, President and CEO of IWS, expressed the significance of the acquisition, stating, "The inclusion of KLa into IWS's portfolio of cutting-edge treatment solutions is a significant advantage for our customers. KLa's innovative products are a critical component in designing and delivering the most cost-effective, user friendly and efficient treatment solutions."

Fred Siino, President of KLa stated, "I am excited about the union with IWS. Our combined expertise and technology create an unparalleled value in the market." He added, "Together we'll be able to reach even more customers."

IWS is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for KLa and its employees, assuring uninterrupted service and support for current KLa customers.

"Adding KLa to our fold aligns with IWS's larger strategy to amplify the production of wastewater reuse technologies," said Alexander Loucopoulos, Partner at Sciens Water. "This move enables us to bring a more fully integrated offering to the industry, further solidifying our position as one of the best wastewater treatment solutions providers in the middle market."

About KLa Systems, Inc.

Since 2001, KLa has been dedicated to enhancing the cleanliness of global waterways. With a focus on innovative jet aeration and jet mixing systems, KLa has built a reputation as a leader in the industry. Their experienced team has successfully completed over 1,700 projects across thirty-eight countries, catering to industrial facilities, water utilities, and municipalities.

About Integrated Water Services, Inc.

IWS is the leading, turn-key provider of water, wastewater, and recycle/reuse systems to municipal, residential, and industrial customers. Leveraging our expertise in design, construction, treatment technology and services, IWS is dedicated to partnering with our customers to solve their water issues in a seamless, cost-effective manner.

About Sciens Water Opportunities Management, LLC

Sciens Water, the majority shareholder of IWS, is an affiliate of Sciens Capital Management, LLC, an alternative asset management firm founded in 1994. With headquarters in New York and offices in London and Guernsey, Sciens launched the Sciens Water Opportunities Fund in 2018 to invest in the U.S. water sector. Sciens' approach is to identify the biggest challenges facing the U.S. water and wastewater industry today and solve them through the formation and development of platform companies that seek to meet these challenges on a national scale with a high level of purpose and impact on health, the environment, and local economies. Sciens owns platform companies in several water sub-sectors, including utilities, treatment, storage, financing, and digital infrastructure.

