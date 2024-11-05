Integrated Water Services, Inc. Strengthens Turnkey Solutions with Acquisition of Hi-Line Industries

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Water Services, Inc. (IWS), a leading provider of specialized water and wastewater treatment solutions, announced today the acquisition of Hi-Line Industries, a renowned designer and manufacturer of custom-fabricated equipment.

This strategic acquisition aligns with IWS's commitment to deliver comprehensive and exceptional products and services to its customers. Owned by Sciens Water, a prominent investor in the U.S. water sector, IWS focuses on providing turnkey solutions for water and wastewater treatment across diverse end markets in North America.

Headquartered in Brenham, Texas, Hi-Line boasts a national reputation for its expertise in custom fabrication. They offer a full turnkey experience, utilizing cutting edge 3D CAD CAM technology for designing and modeling complex machines with integrated electro-mechanical and programmable controls. Hi-Line processes projects on highly accurate CNC machinery and employs sophisticated computer-based management tools for optimal efficiency.

"Adding Hi-Line's capabilities to IWS's existing portfolio of advanced treatment solutions significantly benefits both our customers and shareholders," stated Alex Buehler, President and CEO of IWS. "Following our acquisition of M|MBR Systems in early 2023, we've been collaborating with Hi-Line on fabricating key components of our MBR systems, including our BluBox system. This acquisition is a natural fit, allowing us to offer a truly integrated solution through vertical integration of manufacturing capabilities. Beyond BluBox and custom MBR systems, we expect to leverage Hi-Line as our manufacturing center of excellence to support new products and other acquisitions with manufacturing content."

Sharing the enthusiasm, Dennis Kocian, President of Hi-Line Industries, commented, "We are excited to join forces with IWS. Our combined expertise strengthens our value proposition and broadens our customer base. We look forward to showcasing our capabilities to a wider audience."

IWS is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for Hi-Line Industries and its employees, assuring uninterrupted service and support for existing customers.

"Acquiring Hi-Line facilitates IWS's growth strategy, allowing us to expand organically and through accretive acquisitions," said Alexander Loucopoulos, Partner at Sciens Water. "This move empowers us to offer a more integrated solution, solidifying our position as a top-tier provider in the middle market for packaged wastewater treatment solutions."

About Hi-Line Industries

Established in 1954, Hi-Line Industries boasts a rich history of fulfilling the needs of demanding clients across various industries. Their experience encompasses projects ranging from simple stairways to precision machinery and large-scale bulk handlers. This extensive expertise ensures they possess the resources to meet diverse customer requirements with the highest standards.

About Integrated Water Services, Inc.

IWS is the leading provider of turnkey water, wastewater, and recycle/reuse systems for municipal, residential, commercial, and industrial customers. By harnessing their expertise in design, construction, treatment technology, and comprehensive services, IWS offers seamless and cost-effective solutions to address all water-related challenges.

About Sciens Water Opportunities Management, LLC

Sciens Water, the majority shareholder of IWS, is an affiliate of Sciens Capital Management, LLC, an alternative asset management firm founded in 1994. With headquarters in New York and offices in London and Guernsey, Sciens launched the Sciens Water Opportunities Fund in 2018 to invest in the U.S. water sector. Sciens' approach is to identify the biggest challenges facing the U.S. water and wastewater industry today and solve them through the formation and development of platform companies that seek to meet these challenges on a national scale with a high level of purpose and impact on health, the environment, and local economies. Sciens owns platform companies in several water sub-sectors, including utilities, treatment, storage, financing, and digital infrastructure.

