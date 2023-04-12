Integrating and Building Lives - From Homelessness to Self-Sufficiency - April 20, 2023, 8:00-10:00 AM CT- Six Organizations - Reimaging our Pathways

CHICAGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Medicine of Chicago will hold a joint program and panel discussion on 'Integrating and Building Lives – From Homelessness to Self-Sufficiency' on April 20, 2023, from 8:00 AM-10:00 AM CT at A Safe Haven Foundation. Six organizations are addressing the pathways and a call to action of the homeless and defining supportive and sustainable measures to self-sufficiency again. Pre-registration is preferred- limited seating. More details and to register>

Some call for reimagining the current model of care for people experiencing homelessness. Others call for solutions to prevent homelessness. Still, others call for attention with substance abuse disorders, opioids, behavioral health issues, job insecurity, and lack of safe housing to prevent or address homelessness. Regardless of its origins, we live in a world where homelessness is a humanitarian crisis that touches most communities. The speakers will share insights on what's working, why, and its positive human, social and economic impact.

Join us for an interesting conversation with:

Moderator and Speaker–Dr. Tom Allen, MD, Executive Medical Director, Health Service Corporation, and Chief Psychiatrist, BCBS Medicaid- Illinois and Fellow, IOMC

Mark G. Mulroe, JD, MBA-HM, President, A Safe Haven Foundation

Raul Garza, MBA, President, Institute of Medicine of Chicago and Billings Fellow, IOMC

Dr. Kiran Joshi, MD, MPH, Senior Medical Officer, Cook County Dept. of Public Health and Fellow, IOMC

Dr. Tariq Butt, MD, Vice President, Health Affairs, Access Community Health Network

Lee Rusch, MA, Director, West Side Heroin/Opioid Task Force

Guest Speaker: Neli Vazquez Rowland, Co-Founder and Immediate Past President of A Safe Haven Foundation, and Billings Fellow, IOMC

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent non-profit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. With the public's health at its core, IOMC is building new programs and services to meet better the needs of its members and the Chicago, Counties and the State of Illinois community. 501c3 non-profit organization. Visit www.iomc.org.

For more information contact:

Institute of Medicine of Chicago

Deborah Hodges

312.709.2685

[email protected]

SOURCE The Institute of Medicine of Chicago