Integrating Building Energy Modeling with Microsol Resources and EDSL

EDSL, the company behind the accredited software Tas, provides a complete solution for the dynamic simulation and thermal analysis of buildings. Tas helps design and engineering firms create building models for simulation, perform climate-based daylight modeling analysis, and calculate energy consumption, CO2, and cost information. Tas also allows users to visualize building simulation data in 2D and 3D with presentation quality graphics.

"We are delighted to partner with EDSL to offer Tas, allowing designers, engineers and architects to predict building energy use while designing new buildings and retrofits," said Emilio Krausz, President of Microsol Resources. "Tas is already a leading building modeling and simulation tool in the UK, and it is our goal to elevate it to the same position in the US market. There is an absolute need for a turnkey solution for building performance software, and EDSL provides it."

"Joining forces with Microsol Resources gives us the opportunity to share our technology and Tas with a wider audience and to successfully implement growth in a new territory," said Dr. Alan Jones, Managing Director of EDSL. "Our goal is to deliver a building energy modeling tool that assists design and engineering firms in furthering their commitment to sustainable, environmentally-friendly design, and to meet owners' sustainability goals for their facilities including LEED and other certifications."

This latest partnership reinforces Microsol Resources' dedication to matching business needs with products and support—one of the many reasons that the company has received numerous recent accolades and exceptional rankings in customer satisfaction.

To start this new partnership, Microsol Resources is hosting an online event on Feburary 13, 2020 at 1 pm EST. The event is called "Integrating Building Energy Modeling with Tas Engineering." To learn more, register for this event https://microsolresources.com/events/.

Media Contact:

Anna Liza Montenegro, Director of Marketing | Microsol Resources

amontenegro@microsolresources.com | (212) 465-8734

SOURCE Microsol Resources Corp.

