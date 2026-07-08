Integrating Maternal Mental Health Care into Maternity Care, Community of Learning- Announced

The Community of Learning will support states in implementing clinical practice guidelines starting in pregnancy and throughout the postpartum period.

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health ("the Policy Center") announced today the launch of a six-part national community of learning, in collaboration with the Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health (AIM) Technical Assistance Center, designed to help state leaders support obstetric clinics in integrating perinatal mental health care into routine maternity care throughout pregnancy and the postpartum period.

Integrating Maternal Mental Health Care into Maternity Care Community of Learning

The Community of Learning will focus on the implementation of the AIM Perinatal Mental Health Conditions (PMHC) Patient Safety Bundle in outpatient obstetric offices where women receive routine maternity care.

Perinatal mental health conditions, also known as maternal mental health disorders, affect approximately one in five pregnant and postpartum individuals and are among the most common complications of pregnancy and childbirth. While public awareness and provider training have been expanding, roughly 50% of cases go undiagnosed and untreated.

"Mental health care should not exist separate from maternity care; it should be fully integrated into the care women receive throughout pregnancy and the postpartum period," said Joy Burkhard, CEO of the Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health. "This Community of Learning will help state leaders learn about quality improvement measures, payment levers, tools, and health plan partnerships needed to support obstetric clinics in implementing workflows, and financing strategies needed to make mental health screening, treatment, and referral a standard part of maternity care," she said.

The Community of Learning is designed for entities participating in the Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health (AIM), including state hospital associations, state health departments, or state perinatal quality collaboratives. AIM currently engages 49 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico in maternal health quality improvement efforts.

More information about the Community of Learning can be found here.

About the Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health

The Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health is a national non-profit policy and health systems change think tank providing insights and training to close gaps in maternal health, mental health, and maternal mental health care, so every mother and family can thrive.

About the Alliance for Innovation in Maternal Health

The Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health (AIM) supports best practices that make birth safer, improve maternal health outcomes, and save lives. AIM is the national, cross-sector commitment designed to lead in the development and implementation of patient safety bundles for the promotion of safe care for every U.S. birth.

Media Contact:

Kathryn Santoro, MA

Policy and Partnerships Director

Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health

310.955.1081

[email protected]

SOURCE Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health