Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health Launches Rural Health Transformation Learning Collaborative

State government teams are invited to apply for the competitive six-month program supporting implementation of Rural Health Transformation grants

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health ("the Policy Center") announced today the launch of a six-month learning collaborative for state agency leaders to support implementation of maternal mental health strategies through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Program.

Rural Health Transformation - Maternal Mental Health

With the first $10 billion in RHT funding issued for 2026, states are under immense pressure to implement solutions to address rural access and outcome gaps in maternal health and mental health. Maternal mental health conditions, including substance use disorders, have been rising at alarming rates and are the leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. Women in rural 'maternity care deserts' face a dual crisis: a higher risk for these conditions and a scarcity of local obstetric and mental health support.

Building on the Policy Center's guidance released by the National Governors Association , the collaborative will help states explore innovative and scalable strategies to strengthen access to and coverage of proven programs and systems. State teams selected to participate will engage in six expert-led monthly group sessions alongside peers from approximately 10 states, as well as receive at least two individualized technical assistance consultations tailored to each state's delivery systems and existing programs.

Through the collaborative, states will focus on key system-level strategies, including:

Advancing rural workforce policy and financing

Expanding home-based and mobile care infrastructure

Leveraging telehealth consultation and technology

Using health plan contracts and oversight as a lever for quality improvement

Building integrated care models in obstetric deserts

"With only nine months remaining to demonstrate measurable outcomes, the clock is ticking for the states that have prioritized maternal health and mental health in their RHT programs," said Joy Burkhard, Executive Director of the Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health.

"This learning collaborative is a critical accelerator, equipping state leaders to deploy evidence-based frameworks that bridge the gap between planning and reality. We are focusing on the workforce, infrastructure, and payer alignment necessary so women have access to high-quality care when and where they need it," she said.

Participation is limited to state government leaders, and each state must designate two to three participants with program design and implementation authority.

The program will launch in June, and applications are being accepted through March 31. More information is available here .

Why the Policy Center?

The Policy Center has a proven track record of translating policy into practice through its longstanding Government Agency and Nonprofit Fellowship programs, delivered via learning collaboratives. These programs have driven measurable, scalable impact across states, supporting maternal mental health quality improvement initiatives and bipartisan legislation while advancing screening, reimbursement, care coordination, and access to treatment.

About the Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health

The Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health is a national non-profit think tank providing insights and training to close gaps in maternal health, mental health, and maternal mental health care, so every mother and family can thrive.

