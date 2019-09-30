Integrative & Functional Medicine Physicians from Amen Clinics To Speak at 2019 International Lyme & Associated Diseases Society Conference

"Lyme disease is called the 'great imitator' because it mimics the symptoms of so many other diseases and psychiatric disorders," says Dr. Eboni Cornish, an Integrative and Functional Medicine physician at Amen Clinics, who will be speaking at the conference. "We will focus on how Lyme disease affects the neurological system and comprehensive treatment strategies. In addition, we will discuss the evaluation of the newly emerging Morgellons Disease, which has been linked with Lyme disease."

Dr. Cornish specializes in the treatment of Lyme disease, environmental toxicity, methylation disorders, and Morgellons Disease among other chronic conditions. Her approach to the treatment of chronic disease is to find the root cause of a person's health problems by performing a comprehensive evaluation of the body's various biological systems and to take an approach based on integrative strategies of healing.

Dr. Laura Stone, who is also an Integrative and Functional Medicine physician at Amen Clinics, will be the moderator for the Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome/Mold Breakout Session at the conference. A member of the ILADS Board of Directors, she specializes in helping her patients at Amen Clinics understand how infections, mold illness, and lifestyle affect mental health.

Amen Clinics, Inc. was established in 1989 by Daniel G. Amen, MD, who is a psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and 10-time New York Times bestselling author. Amen Clinics has the world's largest database of functional brain scans relating to behavior, totaling over 160,000 scans on patients from 121 countries.

