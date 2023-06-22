IntegriChain and Verato Partner on Securing Patient Privacy Data

New ICyte Secure PHI Vault protects personal health information and delivers best-in-class patient matching

PHILADELPHIA, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering pharma's only comprehensive technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing platform for data-driven commercialization, and Verato, the identity experts for healthcare, today announced a technology partnership. IntegriChain will utilize Verato's healthcare master data management (hMDM) solution to create a new ICyte Secure PHI Vault for securing protected health information (PHI) and personal identifiable information (PII). The vault receives and stores identifiable patient information – ingested from a variety of sources including specialty pharmacies, hubs, and claims data – and utilizes best-in-class data science and patient matching technology from Verato to securely and accurately match patients across disparate data sets. The vault also seamlessly integrates tokenized PHI and PII into ICyte Patient Data Solutions for accurate insights on the patient journey.

"Incomplete and inconsistent patient information leads to misalignment between specialty pharmacy, hub, and copay data sets, challenging pharmaceutical companies' ability to see true patient journey trends and insights," said Jay Kinzer , IntegriChain Executive Director of Data Solutions. "We are thrilled to partner with Verato to deliver this market-leading patient matching approach in the ICyte Platform that offers the very best in security and technology, ensures that private patient data remains private, and delivers meaningful data-driven insights for pharmaceutical companies to improve the patient journey."

"Identity matching is a critical, foundational component for enabling delivery of high-quality care and lowering costs across the healthcare continuum," said Joaquim Neto, Chief Strategy Officer of Verato. "Verato is proud to support IntegriChain's pharma customers by leveraging our best-in-class healthcare master data management (hMDM) solution, which brings highly accurate and secure record matching in support of data-driven decision making."

About the New ICyte Secure PHI Vault

The ICyte Secure PHI Vault is a HIPAA-compliant secure environment for directly ingesting, managing, and tokenizing PHI and PII. ICyte utilizes best-in-class probabilistic and referential Patient Matching and Predictive Stewardship Tooling optimized for identifying US patients, Verato's Universal Master Patient Index™, and the use of contextual information to improve patient matching and data quality. The vault offers configurability through reusable data interfaces with more than 500 PBMs, states, 3PLs, distributors, pharmacies, and patient service providers as well as flexible input layouts allowing the ability to ingest and map a variety of input formats and data types. IntegriChain's Secure PHI Vault also supports defining multiple patient populations for a single pharmaceutical company.

About ICyte Patient Data Solutions

ICyte Patient Data Solutions identify patient journey obstacles to help improve patient initiation and adherence. IntegriChain's industry-leading data science and master data management technology ensure the accuracy and actionability of patient status data, delivering a clear line of sight into the patient journey including medication access and adherence. ICyte provides advanced data quality stewardship, data cleansing, and master data management to deliver more timely visibility to providers that are struggling with payer restrictions, to accurately measure the impact of patient service programs on patient initiation and adherence, and to enable more informed decisions on patient access investments. IntegriChain utilizes patient status data refinement, patient journey KPIs, and diagnostic scorecarding to identify operational challenges with specialty pharmacy patient enrollment and payer restriction navigation as well as friction points between network specialty pharmacies and patient service platforms.

About Verato

Verato, the identity experts for healthcare, enables smarter growth, improved care quality and efficiency, and better population health by solving the problem that drives everything else—knowing who is who™. The Verato University Identity™ platform, the industry's first purpose-built for healthcare master data management (hMDM) solution, enables a complete and trusted 360-degree view of patients, members, providers, and communities. Over 80 of the most respected brands in healthcare rely on Verato to resolve, manage, and enrich person and provider data across the complex digital health ecosystem with unprecedented accuracy, ease, and time-to-value. With an enterprise-wide single source of truth for identity, Verato ensures that you get identity right from the start. For more information, visit verato.com.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain helps pharma manufacturers bring their science to market, ensuring patients have affordable, timely, and sustainable access to therapy. IntegriChain delivers Pharma's only data-driven commercialization platform — from strategy to operational execution. The Company's unique focus on data, technology, consulting, and outsourcing helps connect the commercial, financial, and operational dimensions of drug access and profitability. Through the ICyte Platform, IntegriChain enables pharmaceutical innovators to achieve better commercial outcomes by digitalizing daily and recurring business activities and by integrating data and operations across contracting, pricing, channel and distribution, and gross-to-net. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm, and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com or follow on LinkedIn.

