Longtime Gilead Commercial Executive Joins IntegriChain as Chairman of the Board

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering pharma's only comprehensive technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing platform for data-driven commercialization, today announced the appointment of Jim Meyers, a highly experienced pharmaceutical commercialization executive, as Chairman of the Board. Meyers offers more than 35 years of industry experience, from his more than two decades at Gilead Sciences where he served as Chief Commercial Officer and EVP of Worldwide Commercial Operations to his leadership in emerging biopharma as a board member for a broad spectrum of clinical-stage companies.

"We are thrilled to have an industry icon of Jim's caliber lead our board as our company matures," said Josh Halpern , Co-Founder and CEO of IntegriChain. "He offers incredibly deep expertise in all facets of drug commercialization and access, including groundbreaking launches in HIV and hepatitis C that impacted millions of patients. As the industry faces the stark realities of net revenue compression and challenging patient access, Jim's experience and insights will power our ability to help pharma manufacturers face these headwinds and bring ground-breaking science to market."

"Jim's incredible track record sits squarely at the intersection of pharma commercialization and public policy and pricing. His unique skills and knowledge will help IntegriChain continue to scale and grow. The Board is enthusiastic about adding further expertise to build upon the Company's leadership and support the expansion of its product offerings," said Daniel Berglund, Co-Head of Healthcare, Nordic Capital Investment Advisors and Board Member of IntegriChain.

"I am honored to join the IntegriChain board at this pivotal moment," said Meyers. "The company has developed into a leading platform for net revenue optimization, addressing one of the essential challenges of drug commercialization in today's market. I look forward to executing on our vision for IntegriChain – to drive the industry's net revenue performance through our unique combination of strategy development, analytics, enterprise-class technology, and scalable outsourcing."

About Jim Meyers, Chairman

Jim Meyers offers a broad range of pharmaceutical commercialization and operations experience, spanning more than three decades. He has expertise in commercial and corporate strategy, pricing, market access, and payer strategy, having led two of the most successful launches in pharmaceutical history in hepatitis C, and has a particularly deep understanding of the intersection of public policy, pricing, and access, and the current drug pricing debate in Washington, DC. Meyers is one of a small group of executives responsible for building Gilead Sciences from a start-up into one of the most successful biopharmaceutical companies in the world. He served as Gilead's EVP of Worldwide Commercial Operations and Chief Commercial Officer before retiring in 2018. During his 22-year tenure there, he steered the launch of more than 20 products, including 11 brands with peak annual revenue >$1B, driving the commercial strategy, branding, positioning, pricing, and forecasting. Since 2018, Meyers has served as a Senior Advisor to several biopharmaceutical companies, including Gilead and the Boston Consulting Group. He serves on the Board of three publicly traded biotech companies: Sangamo Therapeutics, CytomX Therapeutics, and Arbutus Biopharma. He earned a BS in Economics from Boston College.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain helps pharma manufacturers bring their science to market, ensuring patients have affordable, timely, and sustainable access to therapy. IntegriChain delivers Pharma's only data-driven commercialization platform — from strategy to operational execution. The Company's unique focus on data, technology, consulting, and outsourcing helps connect the commercial, financial, and operational dimensions of drug access and profitability. Through the ICyte Platform, IntegriChain enables pharmaceutical innovators to achieve better commercial outcomes by digitalizing daily and recurring business activities and by integrating data and operations across contracting, pricing, channel and distribution, and gross-to-net. IntegriChain is backed by Nordic Capital, a leading sector-specialized private equity investor with a broad portfolio in Healthcare and Pharma, and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com or follow on LinkedIn.

