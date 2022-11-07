IntegriChain GTN Expert to Speak at Informa's Pharma | BioTech GTN Summit

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering pharma's only comprehensive technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing platform for data-driven commercialization, today announced that Gross-to-Net (GTN) experts will present at Informa's upcoming Pharma | Biotech GTN Summit . Jen Sharpe , Vice President of Gross-to-Net Operational Consulting and facilitator of the Revenue Analytics Collaborative, Jeff Baab , Vice President of Operational Consulting, and Corne Smal of Gross-to-Net Managed Services all have extensive experience in GTN automation, advising Pharma manufacturers of all sizes, business stages, and complexity on SaaS and managed services solutions for GTN forecasting, accruals, and analytics. Jen Sharpe is Chairperson and IntegriChain is a sponsor of the hybrid conference, which runs November 15 to 17 in Philadelphia.

Details of IntegriChain's session during the conference are as follows.

Tuesday, November 15

Revenue Analytics Collaborative (RAC) Roundtable Hot Topics

3:00 – 5:00 pm

Industry participants involved in Government, Commercial, GTN and Trade/Channel Members will participate in roundtable discussions.

Wednesday, November 16

Changing Policy and Drug Pricing Proposals – Critical Update

Jeff Baab, Vice President, Operational Consulting

10:45 am

This session will explore real-time updates on political proposals, legislative items and scenario modeling, including the drug pricing reform impacts as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Thursday, November 17

Corner Office Fireside Chat -GTN's Importance and Materiality in the Broader Business Equation

Jen Sharpe, Vice President, Gross-to-Net Operational Consulting, Revenue Analytics Collaborative

Mark Glickman, CEO, TherapeuticsMD

9:00 am

This fireside chat-oriented session will offer a glimpse into the mind of a C-suite executive, underscoring the role of GTN accuracy and proficiency to the broader business.

Commercial Planning and New Launch Readiness

Corne Smal, Gross-to-Net Managed Services Customer Leader

Mike Domanico, Vice President Finance, Revenue, Sandoz (Novartis)

Sandra Miceli, Finance and Account Executive, Cormedix

Meera Phaltankar, Director of Revenue Accounting, Ironshore Pharmaceuticals

11:15 am

This panel of industry practitioners including Sandoz (Novartis), Cormedix, and Ironshore Pharmaceuticals will discuss best practices leading up to any launch, plus post-launch analysis and adjustments.

About IntegriChain's Gross-to-Net Solutions and Operational Consulting Programs

IntegriChain offers a full suite of Gross-to-Net Solutions and Operational Consulting programs, including:

GTN Accrual Management. An end-to-end solution for Market Access and Finance departments, pre-configured for all standard line items with robust out-of-the-box accrual methodologies, including inventory and pipeline adjustments to accruals, balance sheet reconciliation to ERP systems, and true-up functionality.

GTN Accrual Forecasting. Based on industry-standard forecast methodologies configured for each liability line item with the ability to execute multiple scenario analyses for forecasts along with functionality to compare scenarios to improve forecast accuracy, GTN modeling, and financial close efficiency.

GTN Analytics. Delivering visibility to comprehensive market access datasets that power the accuracy of GTN accruals and forecasting processes, best practices GTN reports and metrics, and visualizations of GTN trends that allow for better accrual and net-price predictability and decision-making.

GTN Operational Consulting. IntegriChain industry experts routinely advise manufacturers on GTN readiness for launch, GTN process assessments, and GTN market analysis.

About the Revenue Analytics Collaborative

The RAC comprises more than 800 Life Sciences business and financial professionals who own, support and analyze Commercial, Government, GTN, and Trade/Channel data, processes and systems in Pricing & Contracting, Pre-Deal Analytics & Performance Monitoring, Rebate & Chargeback Management & Adjudication; Government Pricing Reporting & Analytics, GTN Channel Forecasting & Scenario Modeling; GTN Accrual & Balance Sheet Management, Report, and Analytics, as well as Trade & Channel. The collaborative facilitates timely and relevant knowledge sharing via anonymous Collab forums, benchmarking, colleague connect for networking, lunch & learns, webinars, and the annual RAC Summit. For details or to join, visit racollab.org.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain delivers pharma's only comprehensive technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing platform for market access departments. We provide the strategy and operational execution for data-driven product commercialization and market access. More than 400 manufacturers rely on our consulting expertise and ICyte Platform to orchestrate their prescription management, patient data management, inventory and demand visibility, enterprise GTN technology, and platform insights. ICyte is the first and only platform that unites the financial, operational, and commercial data sets required to support commercialization and access in the era of specialty and precision medicine. With ICyte, pharmaceutical innovators can achieve strategic commercial advantage and better commercial outcomes by digitalizing daily and recurring business activities and by orchestrating those activities with increasingly diagnostic and/or predictive analytics. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. We are headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; New York, NY, Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com , or follow on Twitter @ IntegriChain and on LinkedIn .

