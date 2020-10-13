IntegriChain Launches GTN Analytics, Improving Visibility and Predictability of Life Science's Critical Forecasting and Accrual Processes

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain , a leading data and managed services company helping Life Sciences manufacturers deliver access to innovative therapies that significantly improve patient lives, today announced the availability of GTN Analytics , a new offering complementing the company's Gross-to-Net (GTN) applications and managed services. GTN Analytics improves Life Sciences manufacturers' visibility to comprehensive market access datasets that power the accuracy of GTN accruals and forecasting processes, delivers best practices GTN reports and metrics, and offers visualizations of GTN trends that allow for better accrual and net-price predictability and decision-making. This release advances IntegriChain's strategy to deliver the industry's first Market Access data access and visualization platform, powering the company's applications, data products, and managed services.

"Business strategy in Life Sciences is often stymied because of the inability to connect the impact of channel, contracting, and pricing decisions on net profitability and demand realization," said Josh Halpern , IntegriChain Co-Founder and EVP of Product and Strategy. "GTN Analytics is a big leap forward in delivering the unified data and analytics environment that Market Access and Finance teams need to break down the silos holding back gross-to-net visibility. With this release, our platform is the first in the industry to join together gross-to-net accrual forecasting with actual channel and product utilization data in a common analytics environment to deliver comprehensive, accurate, and trusted GTN insights to manufacturers."

"At IntegriChain, we see gross-to-net as much more than the financial management of closing the books," said Jen Sharpe , IntegriChain Segment Leader, Gross-to-Net. "Our vision is that gross-to-net must encompass every dataset, assumption, contract term, and methodology to create a single, credible system of truth and forecast accuracy to drive decision-making and strategy throughout the manufacturer, not just for the financial team but also for the entire operational organization. Our customers that are leveraging the combination of our gross-to-net, contracts and pricing, and channel solutions will see immediate benefits from their investment in IntegriChain as a unified platform."

About GTN Analytics

GTN Analytics is complementary to IntegriChain GTN Accruals and GTN Forecasts solutions that deliver insights by uniquely integrating financial data with channel and patient data, including national demand, third-party logistics, specialty pharmacy, specialty distribution, and rebate data. New GTN Analytics improves accuracy and predictability of accruals and forecasts through the following key components.

Data on Demand reduces the risk of GTN accrual mistakes and improves overall contract decision making by providing Finance and Market Access teams a consistent way to visualize, extract, and integrate data into existing workflows. Data on Demand allows GTN Analytics to quickly access self-service data, including ad hoc analysis, pre-built reports and dashboards, on-demand data exports, and a robust API for business intelligence tools.

GTN Reporting allows manufacturers to evaluate key Gross-to-Net metrics and trends with web-based data visualization and analysis tools. Visualizations align to industry best practices, including product profit and loss statements as well as actual and forecast variance analysis, and provide valuable insights into the effectiveness of contract decision-making using datasets from across traditional silos. When additional analysis is required, manufacturers can leverage a web-based report builder to truly customize analytics.

Availability

GTN Analytics is now available to all IntegriChain GTN customers. Personalized, in-depth demos of key new enhancements are being scheduled; contact [email protected] for details . In addition, GTN Analytics will be featured at the Access Insights Virtual Summit , October 20-22.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain delivers Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access. More than 240 manufacturers rely on IntegriChain's ICyte Platform of analytics, applications, managed services, and expert advisors to power their market access operations and harness the value of their channel, patient and payer data. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Somerset, NJ, Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com , or follow us on Twitter @ IntegriChain and LinkedIn .

Contact :Jennifer Guinan | Sage Strategic Marketing | 610.410.8111 | [email protected]

SOURCE IntegriChain