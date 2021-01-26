IntegriChain Partners with Datavant for Improved Patient Journey Visibility

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain , delivering Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access, today announced a preferred partnership with Datavant, the leader in helping healthcare organizations safely connect their data. IntegriChain will utilize Datavant's patient de-identification and tokenization solutions to improve the patient-level integration of specialty pharmacy, hub, nurse, co-pay program, lab, and claims data sets.

"Datavant has developed an unrivalled network of data providers that are utilizing its tokenization technology," said Josh Halpern , IntegriChain co-founder and Executive Vice President. "We're excited to offer our Life Sciences customers new ways to compliantly and securely integrate their ecosystems of patient-level data assets while also gaining better control over integration quality. Patient mastering is the single most important requirement for aggregation quality, and Datavant gives us new ways to ensure the accuracy of specialty patient journey analytics."

"We are excited to enter into this partnership with IntegriChain to continue improving patient outcomes and access to specialty drugs," said Travis May, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Datavant. "As therapeutics become more and more targeted, having a holistic view of the patient is more challenging but also more important than ever."

ICyte Patient Products

Patient Data Aggregation utilizes IntegriChain's industry-leading data science and master data management technology to ensure the accuracy and actionability of patient status data

Refined Patient Data deploys world-class data science and statistical models to monitor, cleanse, and properly map aggregated patient status data, turning a useless mess into actionable data.

Specialty Pharmacy Analytics diagnostic patient access insights by calibrating the datasets associated with a suite of business key performance indicators and analytics to reflect the uniqueness of a brand's patient journey.

About Datavant

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of de-identified patient records across datasets. Datavant is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com .

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain delivers Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access. More than 250 manufacturers rely on IntegriChain's ICyte Platform of analytics, applications, managed services, and expert advisors to power their market access operations and harness the value of their channel, patient and payer data. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Somerset, NJ, Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com , or follow us on Twitter @ IntegriChain and LinkedIn .

Contacts

IntegriChain: Jennifer Guinan, Sage Strategic Marketing, 610.410.8111, [email protected]

Datavant | Sarah Rowe, Head of Marketing | [email protected]

SOURCE IntegriChain

Related Links

http://www.integrichain.com

