Integris Advances AI-Driven Service Delivery with Internal AIOps Framework

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integris , a national leader in future-ready managed services, today announced significant advancements in its AI for IT Operations (AIOps) framework, following a year of internally developed automations designed to enhance service quality, operational consistency, and long-term scalability.

Rather than adopting a plug-and-play AI solution, Integris took a deliberate "learn by doing" approach. The company designed, tested, and refined its own automations across real internal workflows to ensure that any AI-enabled services brought to clients are grounded in firsthand operational experience and proven reliability.

"AI isn't something we deploy blindly - we build and validate it inside our own environment first, with security and governance as foundational design principles," said Dr. Brian Luckey, Chief Information Officer at Integris. "We're architecting efficiencies that make our teams faster and more effective, and those learnings will ultimately shape a stronger, more resilient service model for our clients."

Beginning in March 2025, the company created and deployed more than 125 custom automations across help desk routing, client health scoring, cybersecurity monitoring, and system communications. These enhancements have strengthened internal workflows, reduced manual effort, and increased quality and predictability across operations. While efficiency gains have been substantial – including 26,000 hours of capacity created, 30 minutes saved per ticket, and 50% faster resolution times – Integris emphasizes that these metrics are the outcome of its innovation efforts, not the mission. The company's primary focus remains building a sustainable AIOps foundation that improves service quality and prepares for future autonomous, self-healing capabilities.

"Our goal is to continuously improve how we operate, not to chase automation for its own sake," said Kris Laskarzewski, Chief Transformation Officer at Integris. "Every workflow we automate is one we've tested rigorously inside our own walls. We want to remove operational friction from daily work as much as possible so our teams can focus on what matters most: our clients. This is our vision of what a next-generation managed services provider should be.

As Integris moves into its next phase of AIOps development, the organization is focused on expanding proactive diagnostics, automated remediation pathways, and governance frameworks that ensure AI driven operations remain transparent, documented, and client aligned. These advancements will enable the company to deliver more consistent outcomes, faster response times, and intelligent service experiences across its national footprint. The Integris vision will enable clients to eliminate routine tasks and unlock more meaningful, high-impact work across their organizations.

