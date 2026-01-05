Integris Expands Cybersecurity Services with New Compliance Offering in Collaboration with IntelliGRC

MSP offering combines Integris' firsthand certification experience with IntelliGRC's compliance automation platform to help clients achieve and sustain CMMC Level 2 compliance.

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integris , a national leader in future-ready managed services, today announced the launch of its CMMC Managed Services, designed to help defense contractors and supply chain partners achieve and maintain Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 compliance. This new offering is facilitated by IntelliGRC, a premier governance, risk, and compliance platform, that helps clients streamline compliance with confidence and is trusted by many CMMC 3rd Party Assessment Organizations (C3PAOs) for smooth assessments.

"We've walked the CMMC compliance path ourselves," said Dr. Brian Luckey, CIO at Integris. "Our firsthand experience achieving CMMC Level 2 certification means we know exactly what it takes. Now, we're leveraging that expertise along with IntelliGRC's premium platform, to help our clients meet compliance requirements efficiently and confidently."

In collaboration with IntelliGRC, Integris delivers a centralized compliance management platform that automates control mapping, evidence collection, and continuous compliance efforts, reducing complexity and ensuring audit readiness through comprehensive cybersecurity services.

"Integris doesn't just advise on CMMC - they've lived it!" said Ozzie Saeed, Founder of IntelliGRC. "By combining Integris' firsthand Level 2 certification experience with IntelliGRC's purpose-built compliance automation, we bring deep, practitioner-level understanding of what CMMC truly requires. Together, we're transforming CMMC from a confusing obligation into an operational advantage—providing the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) with a clear, proven, and scalable path to audit-ready, continuous compliance with confidence."

For Department of Defense (DoD) contractors and suppliers, CMMC compliance is more than just a regulatory requirement—it's a competitive business advantage. CMMC certified contractors and suppliers within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) can bid on and retain DoD contracts, reduce risk exposure, and demonstrate a verified cybersecurity posture to partners and customers. Due to the similarities with CMMC the Integris team is also trained and familiar with the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security's ITSP 10.171 and the Canadian Program for the rest of the US Government and its supply chain.

Key Features of Integris' CMMC Managed Services

Readiness Assessments & Gap Analysis. Identify compliance gaps with the same level of rigor as a formal C3PAO assessment and create a prioritized roadmap.

Identify compliance gaps with the same level of rigor as a formal C3PAO assessment and create a prioritized roadmap. Remediation Planning & Execution. Accelerate implementation of required security controls.

Accelerate implementation of required security controls. Managed Security Service. Continuous monitoring, threat detection, incident response, and vulnerability management that produces tangible and auditable evidence so clients can demonstrate due diligence at all times.

Continuous monitoring, threat detection, incident response, and vulnerability management that produces tangible and auditable evidence so clients can demonstrate due diligence at all times. Managed Cloud Services. Secure, compliant infrastructure tailored for defense contractors and suppliers.

Secure, compliant infrastructure tailored for defense contractors and suppliers. Audit-Ready Documentation and Evidence Artifacts. Comprehensive tracking, versioning and reporting to include CMMC specific evidence hashing streamline third-party audits.

Achieving CMMC compliance can be complex, resource-intensive, and time-consuming. Integris addresses these challenges with a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that combines expert guidance, managed security services, and secure cloud infrastructure—all backed by the company's own experience as a CMMC Level 2 certified organization.

For more information about Integris, visit www.integrisit.com. To learn more about IntelliGRC's premier governance, risk, and compliance platform, visit www.intelligrc.com.

About Integris

Integris is a national leader in future-ready managed services, delivering innovative solutions that drive digital maturity for small to midsize businesses. We go beyond traditional IT management by delivering strategic roadmaps that optimize operations, strengthen cybersecurity, refine cloud solutions, and ensure compliance—all while enhancing our clients' digital capabilities. Our goal is to transform each organization into a smarter and faster digital powerhouse. Our platform is responsive, secure, and ready to meet the unique regulatory demands of the industries we serve. Regularly featured on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, Integris is backed by the private equity arm of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS). For more information, visit www.integrisit.com.

About IntelliGRC

IntelliGRC is an FedRAMP Moderate Equivalent intelligent software as a service GRC platform purpose-built for cybersecurity compliance at scale. Leveraging our proprietary Intelligent Control Library (ICL), asset-centric automation, and proven methodologies brought forth by tuned AI models. Where other platforms over-generalize, over-simplify and provide a blank canvas; IntelliGRC uniquely addresses the complexities and nuances of stringent cybersecurity frameworks by delivering turnkey solutions ensuring compliance precision for service providers and their customers. For more information, visit www.intelligrc.com.

