Integris Composites Launches Rapid Don/Doff Body Armor at Milipol Paris

Integris seeks feedback from military and law enforcement on its new soft armor vests

PARIS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integris Composites, the global leader in armor protection for the world's elite military and law-enforcement units, invites active military and law enforcement people attending Milipol Paris 2023 to visit Stand 5 F009 and review prototypes of the company's new Rapid Don/Doff body-armor vests, making their debut at the event.

Soft body-armor vests, carriers and tactical gear constitute a new category of personal protection from Integris Composites, the new name for TenCate Advanced Armour.

"For more than 25 years the company has been the go-to producer of ballistic plates that slide into the pockets of vests and carriers made by body armor manufacturers and used by the world's leading military and law enforcement teams," said Jan Grimberg, the senior vice president of marketing and sales EMEA at Integris.

"Moving one step further in the value chain, we are developing a new system of ballistic vest gear for law-enforcement and military units. Milipol marks the first public presentation of equipment that dramatically reduces time for donning and doffing one's body armor rig—by 50 percent or more," said Stephen Jackson, regional director Turkey, Middle East & Africa.

Public debut of the Integris Rapid Don/Doff vests is taking place at Integris Composites Stand 5 F009 during Milipol Paris 2023, Nov. 14–17 at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre.

Early versions of Integris Rapid Don/Doff vests/carriers have been tested in recent months by law enforcement groups in Eastern Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

During Milipol, military and police visitors in active service will be invited to test three prototype vests, each featuring a different magnetic latch and Rapid Don/Doff one-side or two-side opening system.

Message to Police and Military Users

"Our message to users? 'Put it on and take it off as many times as you want. We want to hear your questions.' We are not telling people, 'This is what you need.' We are saying, 'Tell us what you need, and we will deliver. We are committed to making the gear you want and need,'" said Jackson.

"Using our magnetic buckle system, they can take it off, put it on in two seconds —much faster than traditional gear with only hook-and-loop Velcro® fasteners. Even more, it enables us to create a personalized fit the first time it is set up. Users are now able to rapidly don and doff vests repeatedly without losing their settings," added Jackson.

Integris is also displaying standard vests, custom-designed plate carriers and shields that are also part of the personal protection portfolio.

New Focus for Integris

"Integris began a pivot from a standalone supplier of ballistic plates into the role of an end-to-end solution integrator in early 2022 and we are continuing to build momentum following the announcement of our name change in September," explained Grimberg.

"The company is becoming a full-spectrum supplier of the highest level of personal protection for military forces and law enforcement. "We want to position Integris as a holistic protection company—the resource for whatever protection you need," Grimberg added.

Integris is an engineering company and the manufacturer of composite armor for land vehicles, aircraft, naval craft, protective housing for optronics and other sensitive technology in addition to personal protection gear. The company's scope includes the design, development, production, sales, and services of composite armor solutions. Integris' product portfolio consists of panels or ready-to-install kits made from high-strength materials like HDPE, aramids and ceramics. For more information go to: www.integriscomposites.com.

Milipol Paris 2023 is the leading event dedicated to homeland security and safety, with over 30,000 visitors and 1,000 exhibitors. It is presented every two years under the auspices of the French Ministry of the Interior in partnership with several governmental bodies. For more information go to: www.milipol.com.

Media Contact:

Jonas Holck, Group Vice President Strategy

[email protected]

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12993970

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Integris Composites