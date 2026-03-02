Integris Report Reveals Rising Consumer Security Fears as Banks Prepare for Larger Technology Outlays

A survey finds executives cite AI and cybersecurity as top priorities but admit gaps in tracking technology investments

CRANBURY, N.J., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A national survey from Integris , a national leader in future-ready managed services, uncovers data suggesting that while Americans claim to trust their banks, confidence in these institutions is increasingly fragile. As consumers worry about cyberattacks, fraud, and AI-driven mistakes, banking executives prepare for substantial increases in technology spending in 2026.

These findings come from the Integris 2026 Banking Trust and Technology Report, a dual survey of 1,000 U.S. banking customers and 673 banking executives that reveals a widening gap between what customers expect and what banks say they can deliver.

"Our survey indicates that security is now the top driver of bank choice, outranking convenience and loyalty," said Cal Roberson, Vice President, Financial Institution Division at Integris. "Yet customer confidence is conditional: two-thirds of Americans say they would consider switching institutions following a major breach. AI adds new uncertainty —more than half fear AI could block access to their funds, and many say they are unsure how AI is used in their banking experience."

Key findings from the study include the following:

64% of banking executives lack visibility into total IT spending because costs are scattered among departments, vendors and legacy systems.





51% reported a significant email-based breach in the past year; 50% reported a mobile-related breach.





45% expect technology budgets to increase by 40% or higher, including some projecting 50–80% growth.





40% of customers say malicious attackers are their top banking-related concern, and 52% worry AI could mistakenly freeze their account.

Banks are experiencing far more breaches than consumers realize. More than half of executives reported an email-based breach in the past year, and nearly as many said their institution suffered a mobile-related compromise—exposure levels significantly higher than most customers assume.

Visit www.integrisit.com/lp/2026-banking-report to gain more insights and download the full Integris 2026 banking trust and technology report.

