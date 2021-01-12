Integrity Acquires Connexion Point, One of the Nation's Largest Senior Health Insurance Call Centers Focused on Serving the Medicare Market

As part of the transaction, Connexion Point Co-Founders Robert McMichael, President and CEO, and Christina Sears, COO, will become Managing Partners with Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"This partnership is truly transformational," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "Connexion Point has a strong reputation and is one of the largest and most admired contact centers in the business, with some of the most robust technology services and solutions of any company in the market. Insurance carriers utilize and trust Connexion Point to help ensure consumers not only get the products and plans they need, but also continue to stay connected with the carrier and engage in healthy practices. By adding Connexion Point to the Integrity platform, we can now provide a turnkey solution for all stages of the consumer journey, from enrollment to customer retention."

From its six locations covering the entire country, Connexion Point handles more than five million consumer interactions annually on behalf of their contracted carriers. As one of the nation's most technologically sophisticated contact centers focused on serving the senior market, they specialize in developing and implementing extensive consumer retention programs for many prominent carriers. While actively supporting more than 75,000 carrier programs, Connexion Point's 3,000 employees invested nearly one million hours helping consumers last year. During this Annual Enrollment Period, they supported 250,000 Americans in finding the best insurance solutions for their specific needs. Beyond just delivering a full consumer experience, Connexion Point's strong capabilities also link with Integrity's over 325,000 in-the-field agents, exclusive products and aggressive investment in technology. The partnership enhances an already ground-breaking, consumer-centric approach to the senior healthcare market.

"Our goal is to help senior-aged Americans navigate the increasingly complex insurance infrastructure," explained Robert McMichael, President & CEO of Connexion Point. "We do this by combining cutting-edge technology, data and analytics to help match consumers with the right plan to ensure their needs are met. By bringing our innovative approach and Integrity's long-term vision for the future together, we are going to transform the landscape of the healthcare and insurance industries. Our combined expertise and Integrity's extensive resources will allow us to further simplify and streamline how individuals interact with their insurance companies, support agents and make the entire experience better for everyone."

Using their innovative technology solutions, Connexion Point creates and manages customized member programs for carriers and strives to fill the communication gaps that exist in healthcare. They know the market, the consumer, the products and what the carriers have to offer. That allows their specialized, highly trained licensed insurance agents to serve both carriers and consumers better than anyone in this space. In addition, Connexion Point enables carriers to deliver enrollment support and a simple renewal experience, helping customers find the right plan at the right time.

"The healthcare system adjusts every year, and it is difficult for insurance carriers to adapt to those rapid changes," stated Darren Wesemann, Connexion Point's Chief Technical Officer and Chief Product Officer. "Our technology platform allows us to integrate systems, pull in data sources carriers may not have access to, and discover vital insights that allow us to adjust to changes and provide a superior level of custom field options. By joining with Integrity—who has a reputation for accomplishing the impossible with innovation and ingenuity—this partnership has the power to transform our industry."

"Connexion Point is one of the most technologically progressive companies in the insurance and healthcare space," continued Adams. "Now that they're part of Integrity, we can leverage their proprietary technology across our entire platform. We will also be able to provide additional resources and technology to our network of over 325,000 independent agents, as well as other contact centers who need more advanced, robust technology solutions."

Connexion Point will realize substantial benefits through this transformative partnership with Integrity, gaining access to powerful consumer insight as well as proprietary quoting and enrollment platforms. This move also provides Connexion Point with the opportunity to grow carrier relationships through Integrity's strong industry network and best-in-class marketing resources. Additionally, Connexion Point employees will qualify for meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"Our employees are absolute pillars of our business," acknowledged Christina Sears, COO of Connexion Point. "Being able to bring them into the Integrity family and provide them with ownership means everything. They get to be part of something so much bigger and with much more potential. Now that they're owners, they will also be aligned for our future together and empowered to provide even better service to our customers."

"This is an exciting day for the health insurance industry. By bringing together two industry icons, we will be able to use state-of-the-art technology solutions to better serve Americans with their health insurance needs," added Steve Young, Chairman of the Board at Integrity. "It's all about meeting consumers where they are on their healthcare journey and making sure they have the right plan for their individualized needs."

For more information about Connexion Point's decision to join Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/connexionpoint.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving Americans. Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,000 employees work with over 325,000 independent agents who service more than seven million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $3.5 billion in new premium. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Connexion Point

Connexion Point is an award-winning and tech-enabled healthcare services company whose clients include the largest healthcare payers and providers in the nation. Combining a disruptive technology platform, industry leading data science, true web-scale technology and human capital resources, Connexion Point creates artisanal, outcome-based custom solutions, built on replicable and scalable components, that deliver results unmatched in the industry. Founded by Robert McMichael and Christina Sears in 2010, Connexion Point has 3,000 highly trained employees in six offices nationally and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

