Robust new feature available exclusively through Integrity's industry-leading MedicareCENTER empowers agents to serve consumers more efficiently and effectively than ever before

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced the launch of Ask Integrity™ Shoppers, an innovative enhancement to its revolutionary Integrity AI-powered and voice-activated assistant. In anticipation of a disruptive Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) that will impact millions of consumers this year, Ask Integrity Shoppers helps agents prioritize and efficiently connect with clients who are most likely to experience change in their coverage. This advancement provides a new industry-leading technology offering for consumer support by anticipating and meeting client needs with simplified processes and highly applicable solutions.

Integrity Expands AI-powered MedicareCENTER by Introducing Revolutionary Ask Integrity™ Shoppers to Better Serve Consumers this Annual Enrollment Period

"Through ongoing innovation and a focused commitment on helping agents better serve their clients, Integrity continues to transform the process of securing the right health coverage in more effective and meaningful ways," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Ask Integrity Shoppers has been meticulously designed by Integrity's world-class data science team and our proven and respected partners, Deft Research and CSG Actuarial, to bring our vision of more user-friendly and consumer-centric solutions to life. Our agents have already seen their ability to anticipate and meet client needs transform using the tremendous power of Ask Integrity™. With the added capabilities of Ask Integrity Shoppers, agents can quickly identify which clients need support the most, and seamlessly find the most relevant solutions to help those clients plan for the good days ahead. This AEP, Medicare beneficiaries will need expanded, timely assistance to help them navigate potential changes to their current plans. Integrity agents can now enter a disruptive AEP season feeling fully confident they have the proprietary, groundbreaking technology to best meet the needs of the individuals and families they serve!"

Available exclusively through Integrity's industry-leading MedicareCENTER in preparation for this AEP, every feature of Ask Integrity Shoppers is designed to help agents deliver the right coverage solutions to consumers at the right time and strengthen client relationships. Ask Integrity Shoppers tags clients who are most likely to shop for a new plan based on factors such as service area reductions or benefit changes. Clients are sorted into levels of urgency, allowing agents to prioritize outreach and quickly connect with those most in need. Resources, including Reminders and Filters, help agents stay organized and move purposefully through each consumer-focused task, while Client Connect allows agents to automate communications to groups of clients experiencing specific disruptions. Consumers and agents will further benefit from Integrity Instant Insights, which contextualizes vital client information and offers in-the-moment prompts that ensure every conversation with consumers is consequential. In addition, the Carrier Storefront makes it easy for agents to navigate carrier plan options for each client based on their current plan. Every agent using Ask Integrity Shoppers will experience a tangible streamlining of their workload — and the consumers they serve will be more likely to enroll in plans that fit their specific needs.

"This AEP season, consumers are facing more disruption than ever before," said Harsh Singla, Chief Technology Officer of Integrity. "Ask Integrity Shoppers and the Integrity Technology platform helps agents guide consumers through that disruption by placing crucial information, including doctors, pharmacies and prescriptions, right at their fingertips — so they are always prepared with recommendations that benefit their clients. Agents can greatly simplify the entire plan selection and enrollment process while nurturing the valuable relationships they have built for years. By enhancing their productivity, agents also retain the bandwidth to pursue new growth opportunities and provide invaluable guidance to additional consumers. It's another way Integrity is harnessing the power of meaningful data and insightful agent feedback to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet our goal of serving even more Americans."

"Disruption creates opportunities to optimize client support and care," said Tom Dempsey, Chief Distribution Officer at Integrity. "Ask Integrity Shoppers builds on the more personalized insurance experience offered through MedicareCENTER to further reduce complexity and ensure clients are matched with the crucial healthcare coverage they need. Consumers can expect a simpler, more human process that prioritizes their needs and preferences."

Ask Integrity Shopper tags are powered by industry-leading data from Integrity and its partners, Deft Research and CSG Actuarial, to help agents stay organized and find new opportunities to serve. Together, these leaders are committed to building AI-powered product innovations that leverage the power of the full Integrity Technology platform to create groundbreaking, holistic solutions designed to improve the lives of consumers nationwide.

"As AI makes an impact across the industry, Integrity is paving the way for transformative, personalized solutioning that sustains deep connections between consumers and the Medicare agents they rely on," said Ryan Kimble, President of Integrity Health. "Ask Integrity Shoppers correlates Integrity's powerful technology with remarkable data analysis and intelligence capabilities to benefit agents, consumers and carriers in an entirely new way. By utilizing our aptitude for developing first-in-the-industry technology, Integrity is streamlining the often tedious and time-consuming aspects of the insurance process, ensuring better outcomes and higher satisfaction for all stakeholders. Agents can focus on enhancing client engagement and expanding their service, knowing the vital work they do in meeting consumer needs is fully supported by Integrity Technology."

For more information about how Ask Integrity Shoppers will optimize this year's AEP, please visit www.askintegrity.com.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC