Integrity Acquires Integrity.com and Further Innovates Insurance through Their Technology Suite of Solutions

"Integrity has always been more than just a name for our company — it defines all aspects of the way we conduct business and serve employees, partners, carriers and investors," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Securing the Integrity.com website is a defining moment in our history that will ultimately benefit all our stakeholders. Emphasizing the name 'Integrity' in our website simplifies and strengthens our brand presence while redoubling our commitment to adhere to the highest standards and principles in everything we do. It also increases consistency across our company's rapidly growing footprint and emphasizes our focus on streamlining and humanizing the process of securing life, health and financial well-being. Ongoing innovation means we are always reshaping and creating with the future in mind. This is another step in our journey as we work to enhance our mission to help all Americans plan for the good days ahead!"

Integrity's world-class proprietary platform offers scalable, cloud-based technology and highly effective support that has transformed the way agents and brokers serve consumers. The comprehensive Integrity Suite of Solutions includes game-changing technology products such as MedicareCENTER, LeadCENTER and MarketingCENTER. The company has also successfully launched Ask Integrity, a revolutionary AI-powered and voice-activated technology that leverages in-the-moment data analysis and intelligence to help agents deliver more effective and relevant solutions that strengthen client relationships.

"We worked hard to secure Integrity.com, as we knew that being able to provide our stakeholders with an elegant, easy to remember domain to access our broad platform of resources would make the entire process of serving Americans simpler and more effective," said Anne Wood, Chief Marketing Officer of Integrity. "As the need for sophisticated, comprehensive and actionable solutions for agents, advisors and consumers has grown, we've added cutting-edge technologies, intuitive solutioning and powerful intelligence systems. Throughout this process, our core values and mission of serving Americans have remained paramount. Moving to Integrity.com clearly communicates the essence of who we are and what we stand for. It will be an important step to further unite our partners and stakeholders in showcasing our vision and mission together more fully!"

Integrity works in close alignment with hundreds of best-in-class partners to develop and deliver more holistic solutions to safeguard clients' financial freedom and personal wellbeing. These exemplary leaders, joining from many of the nation's most influential insurance and financial service companies, add their collective insight and experience to Integrity's world-class team to create a universal culture of outstanding service across all entities. The results are highly optimized insurance and financial processes that offer distinct advantages to agents, advisors and the consumers they serve, while reshaping the industry.

"Since its founding, Integrity has been a powerful, transformative catalyst focused on moving the industry forward," said Harsh Singla, Chief Technology Officer of Integrity. "Our mission has never wavered, while our scale, scope and reach have increased significantly. An essential component of Integrity's continual innovation is the drive to enhance every interaction with our stakeholders in new and engaging ways. While honoring our company's proud history and with an eye toward new opportunities to grow and serve, our move to Integrity.com reflects Integrity's expanded vision. It also represents our passion for optimizing life, health and wealth experiences that help all Americans make the most of what life brings."

For more information about Integrity's move to Integrity.com and their commitment to their impactful mission, view a video at www.integrity.com/IntegrityDotCom.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to our clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC