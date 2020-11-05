Integrity Acquires Smith Agency to Grow Network in Pacific Northwest

A renowned sales leader with 15 years of industry experience, Smith has grown his business by recruiting and training agents in the Pacific Northwest. The Smith Agency provides life insurance and retirement planning to more than 40,000 Americans annually and expects to produce $25 million in paid premium in 2020.

"Matt has shown incredible leadership by teaching and guiding new agents to replicate the successful business practices he has employed," said Bryan W. Adams, CEO and Co-Founder of Integrity. "By joining with Integrity, Matt will be able to utilize our innovative technology resources to supercharge his growth and free up his time to focus on what he does best — training and leading agents into prosperous careers by helping others with their life and health insurance needs."

"Integrity's platform provides significant infrastructure and will allow me and my team to focus on supporting more agents," said Smith. "Integrity attracts the most elite and experienced leaders in our business and it's inspiring to see the collaboration that is taking place among these industry giants. Our future is very bright, and I can only imagine where we'll go from here with Integrity by our side."

The Smith Agency is now eligible to utilize Integrity's platform: a suite of proprietary tools, services and resources available only to partners, including their industry-leading technology solutions that provide online quoting, enrollment and full CRM capabilities. Integrity's network of platform partners support each other by collaborating on strategies, sales techniques and lead generation. Smith Agency will also benefit from Integrity's expansive infrastructure including HR, finance and a full-service marketing agency with social media support. In addition, employees are eligible for the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan, which provides them a chance to have ownership in one of the country's fastest growing companies.

"By partnering with Integrity, Matt won't have to worry about the day-to-day operations of his business and can focus on sales and client relationships," said Sean Ruggiero, Managing Partner of Integrity. "Combining his sales proficiency with access to all the great leaders on the Integrity team is going to be powerful and I'm excited to see the future unfold for the Smith Agency."

"The Integrity model creates efficiencies that are impossible for IMOs to replicate on their own," said Shawn Meaike, Managing Partner of Integrity and President of Family First Life. "When those efficiencies merge with Integrity's amazingly talented team of partners, the growth is unstoppable. The Smith Agency is poised to experience remarkable results as they utilize this 'Integrity Effect' in their business."

Watch the following video to learn more about Smith Agency's decision to partner with Integrity: www.integritymarketing.com/smithagency.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving Americans. Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's more than 1,700 employees work with over 275,000 independent agents who service more than six million clients annually. In 2020, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place $3 billion in new premium. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Smith Agency

Smith Agency, also known as Family First Life Northwest, is a leading insurance agency headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. They are dedicated to helping insurance agents succeed by providing hands-on agent training and insurance licensing scholarships to more than 2,500 agents nationwide. They train agents on insurance sales techniques for Mortgage Protection, Final Expense, Annuity, IUL and Medicare insurance. For more information, visit www.familyfirstlife.com/fflnorthwest.

