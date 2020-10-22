Integrity Adds Brick-and-Mortar Storefronts with Acquisition of the Health Insurance Store

"In addition to their strong team of independent agents, the Health Insurance Store brings a unique and exciting offering to the Integrity platform with their retail locations fully dedicated to serving Americans," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "At Integrity, our primary focus is to help Americans plan for their life and health insurance needs. The distinctive model of the Health Insurance Store allows us to meet more consumers where they prefer—whether it be in-person, digitally or over the phone. With the Health Insurance Store's enrollment platform and retail locations, we'll be able to better serve our customers by offering them assistance that is personalized to their individual circumstances."

For almost 30 years, the Health Insurance Store has worked directly with consumers as a trusted resource with experienced independent agents across Florida. The company's retail locations allow members of the community to walk in or set appointments with agents and identify resources to support their insurance needs. These brick-and-mortar locations, also known as "Access Centers," offer various products and solutions including Medicare, Medicaid, low-income subsidies and Electronic Benefits Transfer programs. Over the past several years, the Health Insurance Store has processed more than $225 million in annualized premium while serving 50,000 Americans annually.

"The Health Insurance Store provides a critical resource in the community by connecting individuals with the services they need to have greater security," said Ryan Kimble, CEO of Agent Pipeline and Managing Partner of Integrity Marketing Group. "By partnering with Integrity, they now have the resources they need to scale their operations to the next level. We have the enrollment platforms and technology solutions that will enable their agents to serve more Americans than ever before."

Partnering with Integrity allows the Health Insurance Store to remain focused on its core mission of serving individuals with personalized solutions, while utilizing Integrity's broad array of expansive resources. These include IT, human resources, compliance and full-service advertising and marketing services. Agents receive access to valuable technology options including online quoting, enrollment and CRM capabilities. In addition, the Health Insurance Store can now offer its employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"We know we have to constantly reinvent ourselves and find efficiencies in order to stay competitive," said Wes Fischer. "We were already on a path of growth, but we realized how much the resources, experience and knowledge of those who have previously walked that path would help us leapfrog our competition. As an Integrity partner, I'm certain we will expand our footprint at a greater rate than we ever could have on our own. We are energized and ready to get started."

"Wes and his team have vast experience meeting the needs of all members of a community, no matter what their circumstances may be," shared Adams. "By joining Integrity, not only will they have access to the game-changing technology our platform provides, but they will also have access to other partners who have set the industry standard for excellence across their entire careers. The collaboration and exchange of ideas is going to be powerful."

"The most tremendous aspect of this partnership is what it offers our team," continued Fischer. "Partnering with Integrity will provide them with some incredible career opportunities. They are excited to learn and absorb everything they can from the stellar list of industry legends and experts that are part of the Integrity platform. Our leadership team at the Health Insurance Store is going to absolutely thrive in this new environment."

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving Americans. Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's more than 1,500 employees work with more than 275,000 independent agents who service over six million clients annually. In 2020, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place $3 billion in new premium. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Health Insurance Store

For close to 30 years, the Health Insurance Store has been a leader in the health insurance industry. Based in Kissimmee, Florida, the Health Insurance Store team offers a lifetime of experience in understanding what people need in regard to their health insurance needs. Their more than 800 independent agents throughout Florida specialize in personalized services extending beyond open enrollment, processing more than $225 million in annualized premium while serving 50,000 Americans annually. For more information, visit www.4insurancestore.com.

