Integrity adds Montalto United Insurance Agency to its growing family of partners

Montalto United is a strong, family-focused industry leader that shares Integrity's vision to help more people get the best insurance for their needs. Montalto United specializes in mortgage protection life insurance, final expense life insurance and retirement planning solutions. Montalto United is a top agency, issuing over $25 million in annual paid premium and serving more than 30,000 families with life insurance policies.

"Montalto United is another fast-growing agency that is going to greatly benefit from Integrity's suite of support and services," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing. "Ryan knows the definition of hard work and that incredible work ethic will be amplified now that he and his team are part of the Integrity family. Integrity is building something special. All Integrity partners are committed to innovating and reshaping the insurance industry — having Montalto United on board will accelerate the process."

"Partnering with Integrity is becoming part of a bigger family," said Ryan Montalto, President of Montalto United. "In my family, we hold the belief that there is room for everyone at the table, whether that's Sunday dinner or in business. We work better when we work together and it's clear Integrity shares that same philosophy. With Integrity's resources and technology behind us, it's going to take our business to all new heights."

"The Montalto family has strong values and an inspiring dedication to hard work," said Shawn Meaike, President of Family First Life and Managing Partner at Integrity. "They are extremely inclusive in their own lives and family, and in their business. That mentality is going to fit in incredibly well with the Integrity approach of bringing everyone to the same table to work together. Through what we call the 'Integrity Effect,' Ryan and his team can supercharge their growth by focusing on what they do best to help even more people get better insurance."

The Integrity platform now available to Montalto United includes proprietary quoting and enrollment technology, data and analytics tools and product development. Integrity also provides best-in-class centralized shared services, such as compliance, accounting, human resources, IT, legal and a world-class advertising and marketing firm.

Montalto United amplifies their agent offering by gaining access to Integrity's fast-growing partner network, where the country's leading agencies share strategies, best practices and solutions to today's industry challenges. These partners include CSG Actuarial, ThomasARTS, Deft Research, Access Capital, Brokers International and Insurance Administrative Solutions' third-party administrator, as well as Connexion Point, SeniorCare Benefits and Unified Health call centers.

Montalto United employees will also receive meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"It's an amazing opportunity to partner with so many legends in the industry and share resources and experience," said Montalto. "This is a chance for us to keep working hard and growing Montalto United, while being part of a much larger and more diversified business. This is going to mean a lot to our team and what we are trying to accomplish in helping the families we care about."

For more information about Montalto United's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/MontaltoUnited.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing cutting-edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the healthcare experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with over 370,000 independent agents who service more than eight million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $7 billion in new sales. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Montalto United Insurance Agency

Montalto United Insurance Agency, headquartered in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, is now part of the Integrity Marketing Group team. Montalto United is focused on becoming one of the nation's premier agencies, providing life insurance products that benefit and serve all Americans. By partnering with leading insurance carriers, Montalto United has exclusive rights to develop and distribute products through their fast-growing network of agents. In 2021, Montalto United expects to help insurance carriers place more than $25 million in new paid premium. Montalto United is committed to serving families while helping their agents achieve their life and career goals. For more information, visit www.join-ffl.com.

