Integrity's cutting-edge technology, resources and support platform bolsters life-focused agency's mission to help agents build successful, service-driven careers

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with The Disruption Group, an independent marketing organization based in Denver, Colorado, and led by Easton Padden. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Integrity Partners with The Disruption Group to Drive Growth and Elevate Best-in-Class Client Services Speed Speed

The Disruption Group helps clients across the country find peace of mind and be prepared for what life may bring by offering life insurance solutions that holistically meet individual and unique needs. The agency's comprehensive sales training and personalized coaching program emphasize positive reinforcement, mental strength and relationship building to shape dynamic leaders. Padden lays the foundation for long-term excellence in his agents through a work environment that fosters personal and professional growth, and a work ethic centered on service and persistence.

"Easton has a respected reputation for his exceptional commitment to client satisfaction and agent success," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "By melding Integrity's robust platform of technology and shared services with The Disruption Group's strong, service-driven culture, Easton and his team will expand their impact and reach more families and individuals than ever before. In addition, our focus on ongoing innovation and product development will help ensure that Easton's business is positioned to grow and thrive for years to come. I can't wait to see what this team accomplishes with Integrity's full resources behind them, and we're looking forward to supporting them in their next chapter of success."

"I'm so excited for this incredible opportunity to contribute to Integrity's vision, scale and innovation," said Easton Padden, CEO of The Disruption Group. "Integrity's constant enhancements to its suite of proprietary technology make it possible for all agents to succeed at a high level from the start. Our agents are already utilizing IntegrityCONNECT, which offers unmatched customer relationship and lead management capabilities that have significantly moved the needle for our business. In addition, Integrity's leadership team shares our values and commitment to personalized client service. Having access to such a high caliber of leaders and partners will keep us flourishing year after year — and I couldn't be more grateful to be part of the Integrity family."

By incorporating IntegrityCONNECT® into its business processes, the agency will maintain greater focus on agent growth, supported by world-class support services and advanced technology. IntegrityCONNECT, a proprietary all-in-one technology platform and business growth engine, combines all aspects of business management into a seamless agent experience. Capabilities include a best-in-class leads system that provides high-quality, on-demand leads segmented by demographic, as well as instantaneous health and life quoting, application and enrollment, and an intuitive CRM system that helps agents effectively manage and deepen client relationships. IntegrityCONNECT is further optimized by Ask Integrity® — the industry's leading AI-powered and voice-activated digital assistant, offering in-the-moment prompts, coverage recommendations and policy lifecycle reminders. All Integrity partners can expand their presence and invest in durable growth through access to Integrity's proprietary partner benefits. These include strategic leadership direction, comprehensive data and analytics, and ongoing innovation.

The Disruption Group will also benefit from the perspective and strategies of other committed leaders who comprise Integrity's prestigious group of partners. This rapidly-growing network of influential decision-makers and thought leaders works together to make insurance and financial services processes simpler, more beneficial and ultimately more human by streamlining and improving legacy systems. Their collaborative solutions are meeting the life, health and wealth needs of consumers more holistically. That, in turn, empowers the individuals and families they serve to better plan for the good days ahead and make the most of what life brings.

"Easton has progressed from a talented salesperson to an amazing business owner who leads from the front through constant service to those around him," said Shawn Meaike, President of Family First Life and Managing Partner of Integrity. "The Disruption Group has already experienced strong and consistent growth, which will be magnified by Integrity's technology, carrier relationships and support services. With the many powerful capabilities of IntegrityCONNECT, Easton's agents can expand their presence in communities nationwide and further enhance the personalized service they are known for. Integrity offers limitless growth opportunities and we're eager to promote the agency's continued success."

For more information about The Disruption Group's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/TheDisruptionGroup.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About The Disruption Group

Headquartered in Colorado, The Disruption Group is a dynamic, service-driven life insurance agency with significant sales and exceptional year-over-year growth. The company's client-first approach, which blends advanced systems and technology with personalized support and guidance, has led to consistent high-level performance. In addition, the agency's innovative model for agent advancement emphasizes mentorship, leadership development and financial independence. This helps foster a culture of personal growth, accountability and community involvement, empowering agents to build sustainable careers centered on meeting the complex needs of the families and individuals they serve.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC