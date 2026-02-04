Cassidy's background further enhances Integrity's mission to transform the industry through holistic life, health and wealth protection and planning

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced that Christopher Cassidy has joined its Wealth division as Senior Vice President of Integrity Wealth. A seasoned wealth management leader with deep and valuable understanding of the advisor landscape, Cassidy brings extensive experience driving transformational growth across top financial institutions. He will report to Craig Walling, President of Integrity Wealth, to lead a comprehensive growth strategy for a core component of Integrity's holistic Life, Health and Wealth business model.

Integrity Announces Wealth Industry Expert Chris Cassidy as Senior Vice President, Integrity Wealth

"Chris brings a distinct blend of private banking experience and fintech leadership to Integrity Wealth," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "As a results-driven professional with wide-ranging experience serving both financial advisors and high-net-worth clients, he offers a nuanced perspective of the opportunities and challenges today's advisors face across broker-dealers, independent RIAs and institutional environments. He is equally adept at integrating advisors into a broader organizational framework, enabling them to successfully leverage culture, technology and scale. Chris' ability to bring clarity to complexity while remaining true to an organization's vision makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We're proud to welcome him to the Integrity family and look forward to advancing our unified vision of life, health and wealth protection and planning."

Over the course of his career, Cassidy has delivered impressive contributions to advisor and client success while fostering cultures of service and growth. He previously served as Senior Vice President of LPL Financial's Institutional Division, where he forged enterprise partnerships to incorporate a national wealth management platform into advisor offerings within financial institutions. Cassidy was also essential in post-acquisition integration of new advisors into LPL Financial's ecosystem. Prior to that, Cassidy was Senior Vice President of Wells Fargo's Private Wealth division in the Southwest region, where his team created synergies with banking and investment channels to exceed annual revenue and profitability targets and vastly strengthen client outcomes and relationships. He has also held high-performing private banking leadership roles of increasing responsibility with SunTrust Private Wealth, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Wells Fargo. Cassidy holds a degree in economics from California State University, Fullerton.

"Chris Cassidy's leadership, experience and energy will accelerate Integrity Wealth's growth and help advisors unlock the full value of Integrity's integrated life, health and wealth platform," shared Tom Dempsey, Chief Distribution Officer of Integrity. "Integrity Wealth is innovating the advisor experience by combining industry-leading solutions into a single, integrated platform supported by best-in-class technology, AI capabilities and compliance. We look forward to working with Chris to unlock more opportunities that help advisors provide broader services to their clients."

"Integrity Wealth is making a distinct mark on the industry as the most holistic life, health and wealth offering available, and Chris' exceptional background makes him perfectly suited to harness this opportunity for enduring impact," said Craig Walling, President of Integrity Wealth. "With more clients looking for holistic guidance and solutions that incorporate their interconnected needs, Chris' capable and insightful leadership will empower Integrity Wealth advisors to become architects of greater overall wellbeing."

In his new position, Cassidy will align strategy, talent and core values to execute Integrity's vision of comprehensive wealth planning and management alongside life and health protection. As Integrity Wealth's advisory network continues its fast-paced expansion, Cassidy will work to maintain operational excellence while thoughtfully integrating new advisors into the Integrity culture of innovation, excellence and growth. Cassidy will also deepen Integrity Wealth's advisor support resources in areas such as estate planning, trust solutions and philanthropy.

"I am an advocate of creating opportunities where all stakeholders benefit. In the rapidly-evolving financial advisory landscape, it is essential that advisors have access to the systems and support they need to grow — including technology, product solutions, operational support and compliance resources," said Christopher Cassidy, Senior Vice President of Integrity Wealth. "The Integrity Wealth model offers unmatched optionality for partnership and engagement, creating meaningful value for advisors and, most importantly, their clients. This convergence of life, health and wealth enables advisors to differentiate their practices by protecting the whole person, not just managing a portfolio. Integrity's commitment to relationship building, thoughtful cultural integration and continuous innovation made this the clear next step in my career, and I am thrilled to contribute to its world-class team."

Integrity Wealth offers a comprehensive platform of technology, support and expert guidance to advisors. With more than $55B under management and advisement, Integrity Wealth is aligned with Integrity's Life and Health divisions to serve the interconnected needs of American consumers. Integrity Wealth's open architecture platform empowers advisors to grow their business with flexibility and choice, supported by Integrity's structure, scale and resources.

Built by industry visionaries and trailblazers with unmatched experience creating value for clients, Integrity supports its extensive network of advisors in serving the holistic life, health and wealth of clients through IntegrityCONNECT®, an industry-leading growth engine that offers agents and advisors a fully integrated overview of their business. These capabilities are enhanced by the AI-driven and voice-activated technology of Ask Integrity® that helps advisors identify client needs and deepen relationships. The Integrity platform streamlines access to Integrity's broad range of comprehensive solutions, helping advisors provide millions of American families with a more holistic approach to financial wellbeing.

For more information about Integrity Wealth, visit www.integrity.com/Wealth.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC