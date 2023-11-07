Youthful, dynamic agency partners with Integrity to gain access to expanded portfolio of holistic life, health and wealth products to serve broader client needs and provide greater agent support

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Inspire Insurance Group, an independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Phoenix, Arizona, and led by Marissa Mazziotti. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Integrity and Inspire Insurance Group Join Forces to Bring Life Protection to More American Families

"Marissa is a vibrant leader who constantly advocates for her diverse team and shows both energy and dedication as she serves," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "She is ready to broaden her influence by embracing Integrity's vision of serving families more holistically with the life, health and wealth products they need most. Inspire Insurance Group now embarks on a transformative journey by harnessing Integrity's state-of-the-art platform and ongoing innovations designed to propel growth. We are committed to ensuring each partner has every advantage and resource they need to expand their business and flourish with our innovative products, while providing access to a network of the country's leading financial services and insurance experts. Our network continues to become even more impactful with the addition of energetic partners like Inspire Insurance Group."

Displaying a vivacious culture centered on service and a youthful drive to help families, Inspire Insurance Group has quickly established itself as a trusted service group in the industry. With a rapid rise to success, the company is comprised of new-to-the industry agents unified in connecting families with life insurance protection to feel secure in what life brings. By partnering with Integrity, Inspire Insurance Group can offer more expansive solutions for clients and better position them to protect their retirement and leave a legacy for their families.

"Integrity offers a rare combination of expertise, knowledge sharing and relationships not found anywhere else in the industry," shared Marissa Mazziotti, President of Inspire Insurance Group. "Thanks to Integrity's vision and innovation, there has never been a better time to grow a career in insurance. By offering Inspire Insurance Group access to its world-class platform and resources, such as MarketingCENTER and LeadCENTER, Integrity takes the weight off our shoulders and allows us to focus on our primary goal of serving families. Integrity is also extremely inclusive of all our agents, regardless of experience, and offers a full suite of products and resources to help them make the most of their careers. As an Integrity partner, our future is full of boundless possibilities and we are just getting started."

Inspire Insurance Group will elevate its business operations by leveraging Integrity's technology suite of intuitive, streamlined solutions. These world-class resources include Ask Integrity, a one-of-a-kind, proprietary AI-powered and voice-activated technology that allows agents to quickly access critical client information and build optimal solutions. The platform also encompasses proprietary products such as MedicareCENTER and Mobile App, LeadCENTER and world-class advertising and marketing capabilities through MarketingCENTER.

Integrity is reshaping every facet of the insurance and financial services landscape by uniting a dynamic community of industry leaders and icons. This influential alliance of Integrity partners is collaborating to craft holistic solutions that better protect the life, health and wealth of all Americans. Together, they establish and refine best practices and implement comprehensive coverage options that help those they serve plan for the good days ahead.

"The need for holistic life, health and wealth protection has never been greater — and meeting that need requires energetic leadership with a bold and innovative spirit," explained Shawn Meaike, Integrity Managing Partner. "Marissa and her diverse team represent a powerful new movement that is reshaping insurance and financial services for the better while positively impacting millions of lives. We're thrilled and honored that Inspire Insurance Group has chosen to be part of Integrity's mission to help people plan for the good days ahead, and we look forward to serving even more American families together."

For more information about Inspire Insurance Group, please view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/InspireInsurance.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 550,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Inspire Insurance Group

Inspire Insurance Group is a leading insurance agency based in Phoenix, Arizona, with a strong focus on agent training and development, coupled with attentive client service. The firm specializes in delivering final expense, mortgage protection and retirement solutions to American families nationwide. Since its founding, Inspire Insurance Group has grown rapidly and now has a network of hundreds of agents working across the country. The agency serves thousands of families annually with their life insurance needs.

