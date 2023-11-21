Integrity Announces 3rd Annual “Integrity Gives Back” Toy Drive to Support Children’s Hospitals Nationwide

Integrity employees and partners invite community members to collect donations of toys and stuffed animals to support children receiving care at hospitals across the country

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced the launch of its third annual "Integrity Gives Back" Toy Drive to benefit children-focused hospitals and organizations across the nation. The company has set an impressive goal of donating more than 20,000 toys — to make a powerful impact in the communities they serve.

The mission of the "Integrity Gives Back" Toy Drive is to provide individual toys, stuffed animals, games and books to children who need it most through organizations such as Children's Health in Dallas and other charities and children's hospitals across the country. Integrity is inviting the public to join them in supporting their impactful toy drive by visiting IntegrityGivesBack.com and shopping the Amazon Wish List curated by Children's Health or by making a toy donation to a local children's based organization of their choice.

"The 'Integrity Gives Back' Toy Drive is an effort that was founded with deep personal meaning to me and my family," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "A few years ago, while my son was receiving treatment at Children's Health, I was able to witness the transformative power a simple gifted toy had on improving his morale — bringing him an unexpected moment of joy! After this experience, my son came up with the idea to collect more toys for other patients and I saw the potential for engaging our Integrity family and truly put into action our core value of Service. This year, we are honored to invite our broader community to join us in making an even greater impact. We know that as we unite in purpose, we have an opportunity to surprise thousands of children and their families with happiness and delight."

In 2021, the initiative's original goal was to collect a few hundred toys for pediatric patients at Children's Health. Due to the passionate efforts of Integrity's Dallas-based employees, the toys and stuffed animals donated totaled more than 3,000 that first year. Integrity employees had such a heartwarming experience that the decision was made to expand efforts to its business units and employees nationwide with thousands of employees across 250 partner offices collecting over 16,000 toys. This year, Integrity is inviting the public to join their efforts to expand the Toy Drive's impact with the goal of raising 20,000 toys to help children and their families have greater hope and bring them a treasured moment of joy during treatment or hospital stays.

"Oftentimes, it is small and simple acts of kindness that can have the greatest impact," explained Mary Elyse Farah, President of the Integrity Foundation. "With the 'Integrity Gives Back' Toy Drive, our team has rallied around the opportunity to make a big difference through small collective donations. By coming together, aligned in purpose, we are able to significantly impact the lives of thousands of children. We are so grateful for gifts of all sizes, from packs of stickers to Lego sets. A wide variety of donations allow hospitals to impact the lives of so many more patients in the diverse support needs they have, from validating bravery during a shot to alleviating boredom during long hospital stays."

"Two of Integrity's core values are Service and Family. The 'Integrity Gives Back' Toy Drive is just one of many examples of Integrity's commitment to putting these values into action," stated Steve Young, Integrity's Chairman of the Board. "Serving the communities they live and work in is incredibly important to everyone at Integrity. We are honored to invite others to join us in brightening the days of children receiving medical care and can't wait to see how great an impact we can make by coming together."

For more information on Integrity's charitable initiatives or to shop the "Integrity Gives Back" Toy Drive donation list, visit www.integritygivesback.com.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to our clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC