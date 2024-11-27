Integrity Announces 4th Annual “Integrity Gives Back” Toy Drive Benefiting Children’s Hospitals Nationwide

Employees and partners invite the public to join in a goal to collect 30,000 toys, books and games, and bring joy and comfort to children receiving hospital care

DALLAS, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced the launch of its 4th annual "Integrity Gives Back" Toy Drive to benefit pediatric hospitals and child-focused organizations across the nation. With the need for donations increasing, Integrity employees have set a remarkable goal of collecting 30,000 toys to profoundly impact families in the communities they serve.

"We launched the 'Integrity Gives Back' Toy Drive in 2021 as a way to pass on the goodwill we felt after my son was gifted a toy while receiving hospital care," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "The unexpected moment of joy I saw him experience during this crucial time left a lasting impact not just on him, but on our whole family. I knew our Integrity family would want to create similar experiences for children who need it most. Since we first started the annual Toy Drive, it has become one of our most eagerly anticipated events. In true Integrity fashion, our employees and partners have activated our core values of Service and Family, and responded with an outpouring of donations every year. We invite the public to join us in extending our impact with a higher donation goal of 30,000 toys this year. Our united efforts will help surprise and comfort thousands of children — and bring renewed hope to their families!"

The "Integrity Gives Back" Toy Drive has grown substantially in scope and donations each year. What initially began as the collection of a few hundred toys at Integrity's Shared Services office in Dallas quickly spread to other Integrity business units and employees nationwide. Last year, thousands of Integrity employees across 250 partner offices provided more than 20,000 toys, stuffed animals, games and books to children receiving care at hospitals such as Children's Health in Dallas and other child-focused organizations. Integrity invites the public to join this effort by contributing through IntegrityGivesBack.com. Participants can shop the Children's Health's Amazon Wish List or donate to a local organization for children in their community. The Toy Drive welcomes toy donations of all sizes to provide hospitals with a variety of options that support the diverse needs of patients.

"It is so meaningful for children to carve out a moment of normalcy and joy during their care journey," said Mary Elyse Farah, President of the Integrity Foundation. "The simple act of choosing and receiving a toy can distract a child from a treatment, ease their fears and brighten their spirits during lengthy hospital stays. I'm proud and grateful that Integrity employees consider our core values to be action words — they have never turned down an opportunity to come together and serve the communities where they live and work. Every donation to this initiative is deeply appreciated and will make a tangible difference in the life of a child facing a challenge."

"At Integrity, we're often focused on our larger goal of transforming an industry. The 'Integrity Gives Back' Toy Drive is our annual opportunity to remember that small acts of kindness and generosity are also incredibly impactful," said Steve Young, Integrity's Chairman of the Board. "We're grateful for the opportunity to live up to our core value of Service by transforming a family's time of stress or uncertainty into a moment of joy and delight. We invite the public to join us in making this year's Toy Drive the most impactful yet, as we come together to uplift children in our communities."

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

