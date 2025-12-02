Community members are invited to join Integrity employees and partners in bringing joy to children in hospitals with donations of toys, books and games

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced the launch of its annual "Integrity Gives Back" Toy Drive benefiting pediatric hospitals and child-focused organizations across the country. To commemorate the 5th year of this initiative, Integrity employees have set a goal of collecting and distributing 30,000 toys — with Integrity committing to match every donation with a donation of two. This will bring the drive's total to more than 100,000 toys gifted to children since 2021.

Integrity Announces 5th Annual “Integrity Gives Back” Toy Drive to Donate 30,000 Toys to Pediatric Hospitals Nationwide

"Service has been a cornerstone of Integrity from the start, and our mission has always been to positively impact the communities where we live and work," expressed Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "This initiative holds personal meaning for me, as my family experienced a moment of comfort when my son was gifted a toy while receiving hospital care at Children's Health in Dallas. We were extremely touched by this simple gesture and how it delivered a moment of joy and normalcy during our care journey. For the past several years, our Integrity family has helped to create similar moments for tens of thousands of children across the nation. This year, we aim to collect 30,000 toys, bringing the collective total of this effort to more than 100,000 gifted toys, and we invite the public to join us in extending our impact. Each donation makes a lasting and meaningful difference in the lives of those receiving care and deepens our connection with our core values of Service and Family."

In a true testament to living out their core values, Integrity employees and partners have rallied around the "Integrity Gives Back" cause each year to match the increasing need for donations. What began with the collection of a few hundred toys at Integrity's Shared Services office in Dallas has spread to include 250 Integrity partner offices and thousands of employees nationwide. Their combined efforts have resulted in the collection of more than 80,000 total toys, stuffed animals, games and books. These items have brought renewed hope to children receiving care at hospitals such as Children's Health in Dallas, and many other pediatric organizations across the country. Integrity invites the public to contribute through IntegrityGivesBack.com. Participants can shop the Children's Health Amazon Wish List, or donate to a local care organization serving children in their community. Toy donations of all sizes and varieties are welcomed to provide hospitals with an array of options that support patients' diverse ages and interests.

"The Toy Drive offers us an annual opportunity to bring hope where it is needed most," shared Mary Elyse Farah, President of the Integrity Foundation. "Each year, Integrity employees eagerly anticipate joining with our partners and communities to put our core values into action and uplift children and their families. It is a powerful reminder that seemingly small acts of kindness and generosity can create a ripple effect, transforming a family's stressful experience into one infused with unexpected surprise and delight. Initiatives like our 'Integrity Gives Back' Toy Drive make me incredibly proud to be part of the Integrity family, and I'm grateful to all the employees, partners and community members who have answered this call for service."

"Our Integrity employees and partners show their commitment to Putting People First by never shying away from an opportunity to meet a vital need," said Rachelle McReynolds, Chief People and Culture Officer of Integrity. "The 'Integrity Gives Back' Toy Drive is an extension of our mission to create greater wellbeing through personalized service and meaningful shared experiences. As the Integrity family continues to grow, so does our capacity to serve more individuals and families — helping them plan for the good days ahead. We are excited to make the 2025 Toy Drive our most impactful effort yet."

To participate in the "Integrity Gives Back" Toy Drive, please visit www.IntegrityGivesBack.com.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC