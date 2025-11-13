Service-driven agency with strong culture enhances mission to impact lives and secure legacies using Integrity's best-in-class technology, collaboration and innovation

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with The Todd Agency, an independent marketing organization based in North Carolina and led by Dusty Todd. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

The Todd Agency Partners with Integrity to Enable Exponential Growth and Protect More American Families

" Dusty's determination, values and legacy-minded vision make him a natural fit for Integrity," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Like Integrity, The Todd Agency is focused on changing lives by helping agents and clients create a better future for their families. The agency can now benefit from the exceptional service and proven growth strategies that define Integrity's commitment to its partners. Our efforts are centered on providing the best-in-class technology, marketing and shared services that give leaders like Dusty the freedom to develop top-tier teams and serve increasingly complex client needs. We are honored to partner with The Todd Agency team and look forward to their contributions to the Integrity family."

With a strong athletic background, Dusty Todd leads The Todd Agency by promoting a culture of camaraderie, competitiveness and shared values. The agency is driven by a long-term vision of helping people prepare for the future and creating abundant opportunities for agents to thrive by offering final expense, life insurance and Medicare products. Its team has become more than a group of dedicated agents, they are exceptional leaders who strive to create strong family legacies while simultaneously giving back through the development of the industry's next generation.

"At The Todd Agency, culture is everything. We hire people with like-minded values and energy who want to work hard and win by expertly serving others — Integrity operates very similarly," said Dusty Todd, President of The Todd Agency. "Integrity isn't just a company name, it's the value that unites us. Having the Integrity name and resources behind us will substantially impact our recruiting and retention. Integrity's partner platform and technology is revolutionizing the industry by helping agents manage and grow their business much more efficiently than in the past. Partnering with Integrity will help us continue to scale, nurture and grow our leadership team, and protect more families. We're excited to build on our legacy with Integrity and can't wait for what's to come."

An Integrity partnership will provide The Todd Agency team with unmatched resources and best-in-class technology designed to help agents and agencies serve clients more efficiently. Through access to the industry's most innovative platforms, partners receive proprietary benefits, such as advanced data and analytics, meaningful leadership guidance and ongoing innovation. Agents gain a fully integrated view of their business through IntegrityCONNECT®. This powerful, all-in-one technology platform includes actionable leads, instantaneous quoting and enrollment capabilities, and simplified ongoing plan management. Agents can also strengthen client connections and anticipate needs by utilizing Ask Integrity® — the industry's foremost AI-driven solution. Through its voice-activated digital assistant, Ask Integrity provides real-time prompts, coverage recommendations and policy lifecycle reminders — all to help agents stay informed and organized before, during and after every opportunity to serve.

In addition, The Todd Agency can now reap the full benefits of aligning and working with Integrity's acclaimed network of industry partners. These exceptional industry visionaries and innovators are united in their commitment to optimize life, health and wealth planning and protection for today's consumers. Their collaboration is helping millions of Americans plan for the good days ahead by streamlining insurance and financial services processes into simpler, more human pathways to wellbeing and financial security.

For more information about The Todd Agency's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/TheToddAgency.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About The Todd Agency

The Todd Agency is a national insurance organization based in Wilson, North Carolina, and proudly affiliated with North American Senior Benefits. Specializing in final expense, life insurance and Medicare products, the agency is built on discipline, integrity and service. The Todd Agency empowers agents nationwide to grow while helping families achieve lasting financial security through trusted protection solutions and a people-first approach. With a strong focus on leadership development and performance-driven training, the agency continues to set a high standard of excellence in the insurance industry.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC