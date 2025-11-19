Hundreds of volunteers from Integrity and its partners gathered to completely update and modernize

barrier-free playground in a single Build Day in Phoenix, Arizona

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced that the Integrity Foundation has completed its third annual community legacy and support initiative — a revitalization of the nation's first barrier-free playground, located in Phoenix, Arizona. Completed in a single Build Day with hundreds of volunteers, the effort enhanced and modernized the space, so children and families of all abilities can continue to enjoy inclusive recreation and connection well into the future.

Integrity Foundation Expands Community Impact by Revitalizing Nation’s First Adaptive Playground

Originally constructed in 1988, Telephone Pioneer Park was built and funded by volunteers from the telecom industry with the ideal of accessibility at its very core. Drawing inspiration from the telephone's power to connect people regardless of ability, these telecom leaders created the park as an adaptative, barrier-free environment that brought children and families together to play and create memories. During the Integrity Foundation's Build Day, volunteers updated playground equipment and surrounding park amenities to meet or exceed current ADA and universal design standards — and for the first time, made the entire playground accessible to anyone using a mobility device.

"Telephone Pioneer Park was first envisioned by innovators who understood how technology could make personal connections more meaningful. The same spirit of innovation drives everything we do at Integrity today," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "We are inspired by the rich history of this park and are honored to continue its impressive legacy by funding and supporting this essential renovation."

"Our mission is to innovate in ways that create a positive impact on people's lives and in their communities," continued Bryan W. Adams. "When we operate from an abundance mindset, we find tangible ways to live out our core values — especially Partnership and Service. It's been an honor to work with Ability360 and the City of Phoenix to design and plan for the elements that will truly make a difference to park visitors. Additionally, we're grateful to our Phoenix-area partners and team members who came together during our Volunteer Build Day to work hard and honor the park's legacy. Their efforts have created a beautiful play structure that will be enjoyed by the adaptive community for years to come. We're excited to continue the work of the Integrity Foundation in communities across the country and help many more people plan for the good days ahead."

The Integrity Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, drives meaningful and sustainable change to improve the health and wellbeing of the millions of people Integrity serves nationwide and in the communities where they live and work. By leveraging and mobilizing Integrity's rapidly growing network of partners, agents, employees, customers and carriers — and connecting them to opportunities to serve — the Integrity Foundation can leverage resources that facilitate positive outcomes.

On November 6th, hundreds of Integrity volunteers exemplified the spirit of Integrity during the labor-intensive Build Day. Their work included removing more than 300,000 pounds of mulch to allow for setting over 6,600 square feet of "pour in place" rubber flooring — making it possible for wheelchair and mobility devices to access the entire playground for the first time in the park's history. Volunteers built and installed playground elements such as a climbing wall, adaptive swings, slides and a wheelchair-accessible whirl. They also added Braille and sign language communication panels and dozens of new sensory and adaptive features to the structure.

"The Integrity Foundation invests in projects that support and strengthen vibrant communities where families can grow and thrive," said Mary Elyse Farah, President of the Integrity Foundation. "In just one day, we've revitalized this play space to become truly barrier-free and up to modern standards, so children can continue to experience a sense of collective joy and belonging. Integrity is unique in giving all its employees two paid days off for volunteerism every single year, putting our core value of Service into action. It was inspiring to be joined by so many Integrity team members and community leaders who actively live and breathe these core values every day. We are grateful to have worked with an incredible group of partners on this project who have long served the Phoenix community. They include Annexus, Western Asset Protection, The Quantum Group, Family First Life, Fidelis, Western Penn Marketing, Best Value Insurance Services, Ash Brokerage, ThomasARTS, Ability360, Miracle Playgrounds, Competitive Edge Contracting, Phoenix Suns & Mercury and the City of Phoenix. The creation and protection of functional, accessible spaces like this, that provide opportunities to move, explore and make meaningful connections, improves the wellbeing of entire communities."

"It is a point of pride to have the nation's first barrier free park right here in Phoenix, a place where children of all abilities can play," said Ann O'Brien, Vice Mayor of Phoenix. "Integrity has brought this park back to life by working with amazing partners and our city to thoughtfully select and install additional adaptable elements that expand accessibility. We're grateful for the support of the Integrity Foundation and its partners who have generously volunteered their time and resources to revitalize and renovate this importance space. Built on a powerful legacy of volunteerism and inclusion, this park will be a gathering place for generations of Phoenix residents for years to come."

"Building up our community has always been an important part of our mission and we're honored to engage our employees in contributing to this unique and meaningful project," said Ron Shurts, Co-Founder and CEO of Annexus and Managing Partner at Integrity. "By coming together to execute this playground Build Day, we've created a living monument to the power of partnership, inclusion and volunteerism — writing a new and impressive chapter of innovation and adaptability for this historic park."

"Opportunities like this empower Integrity to bring its core values of Partnership and Service to life," said Paul Rose, CEO of Western Asset Protection and Managing Partner at Integrity. "The Integrity Foundation was formed from the idea that by coming together, we can make a greater impact than we ever could on our own. Building an accessible playground in just one day truly shows that heartfelt efforts multiplied by many helping hands can make a longstanding impact. We're proud to be partnered with Integrity, a company that prioritizes service by creating truly memorable experiences like this Build Day."

"Nearly forty years ago, Telephone Pioneer Park was designed and funded by a group of forward-thinking volunteers. Today, we are honored to work with a passionate group of exceptional volunteers who are sharing their time, talents and resources to bring this park into its next era," said Brielle Carter, Senior Manager of Operations for Ability360. "This group truly understands that play is for everyone. Previously, many of our athletes with mobility devices could only enjoy one portion of the playground. Through this partnership, they now have more than ten different devices on which to explore and play. We're so excited to bring joy to children and families in the greater Phoenix area through this playground build, and we thank Integrity for its vision, resources and manpower."

For more information about the Integrity Foundation, visit www.IntegrityGivesBack.com.

