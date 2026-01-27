Bringing expansive carrier experience to Integrity, Kocher will help strengthen Integrity's Medicare sales

and distribution leadership position

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced that Ryan Kocher has joined its executive team as Senior Vice President of Medicare Advantage for Integrity Health. Kocher brings two decades of healthcare leadership experience, which he will draw upon to oversee Integrity's position as a Medicare market leader. Reporting to Ryan Kimble, President of Integrity Health, Kocher will support the executive team in strengthening strategic relationships, delivering innovative product solutions and advancing data-driven decision making to further Integrity's broad-based mission of industry transformation.

Integrity Announces Healthcare Industry Expert Ryan Kocher as Senior Vice President, Integrity Health

"Ryan Kocher has distinguished himself with his ability to build and lead high-performing, innovative teams that make a meaningful impact on the market," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "His experience on the carrier side of the business has led to a deep understanding of market forces that impact product development and distribution. That adds an invaluable perspective to Integrity, as we work to create solutions that enhance strategic alignment and ensure mutual growth. Under Ryan's leadership, our Health division is poised to accelerate the substantial momentum built over the past several years. His contributions will be pivotal to further strengthening Integrity's position in the Medicare market, and we are delighted to welcome him to our Integrity family."

Kocher joins Integrity after more than two decades at The Cigna Group, where he held a variety of progressive executive leadership roles. Most recently, Kocher served as Chief Growth Officer of Cigna's Medicare business, leading a team of 800 employees and overseeing all aspects of sales, marketing, analytics, customer retention and customer experience for Cigna's Medicare products nationwide. Concurrently, he led record-breaking growth initiatives leading their Group Medicare and Supplemental Benefits businesses. Prior to that, Kocher served as Cigna's Market President in the Pacific Northwest, where he led all facets of market health plan strategy, sales and operations for every line of business in the region. Kocher holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration, graduating summa cum laude from the University of Richmond.

"Integrity is including all stakeholders as it transforms health insurance experiences and processes — it's a powerful mission of value creation that I'm deeply honored to contribute to," said Ryan Kocher, Senior Vice President – Medicare Advantage, Integrity Health. "Now more than ever, consumers need agents with resilient, forward-thinking solutions that incorporate all aspects of life, health and wealth protection and planning. I'm committed to ensuring Integrity's hard-working agents have access to best-in-class technology, products, resources and support that help Medicare beneficiaries secure coverage that fits their specific needs and empowers them to more confidently prepare for the good days ahead. Additionally, I'm proud to join an organization with an amazing culture and strong values — I'm excited to help advance its vision alongside its proven leadership team."

Kocher's new role will focus on building, managing and advancing Integrity's position in the Medicare market. He will serve as the primary liaison between Integrity and its carrier partners to cultivate and manage relationships, streamline operational processes and identify opportunities that expand Integrity's health product portfolio. In addition, Kocher will lead collaboration across internal and external stakeholders to develop and distribute innovative products and systems that drive a cohesive Medicare strategy. He will also serve as a senior Integrity leader in industry forums, regulatory discussions and advocacy efforts to influence policy and market trends.

"Ryan is an accomplished professional of the highest caliber who has consistently shown that he leads with character and integrity," said Ryan Kimble, President of Integrity Health. "With his invaluable contributions, Integrity Health will continue to develop and distribute products and solutions that keep agents proactively positioned in how they connect with and serve consumers. His expertise in driving market growth will help push our health initiatives forward by deepening our carrier relationships and fully leveraging our data and technology. Together, our team will continue to deliver industry-leading agent, agency and client experiences that help more Americans make the most of what life brings. We're thrilled that Ryan has accepted this new role and look forward to benefitting from his leadership and insight."

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

