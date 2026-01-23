Integrity Partnership Propels TDG Financial into a New Era of Technology-Driven Expansion and Growth

Integrity's proven, best-in-class technology platform will help TDG Financial agents build successful and

sustainable businesses by meeting client needs more efficiently with industry-leading technology

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with TDG Financial, an independent marketing organization based in North Carolina and led by Stephen Davies. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

TDG Financial was founded in 2000 with a mission to improve the financial health and security of American families. Guided by its strong core values, the agency offers life insurance, estate planning, annuities and retirement services. Founder Stephen Davies attributes TDG Financial's collective success to its passionate, driven team of agents who strive to holistically serve families across the nation. Mirroring the guidance he received as a new agent, Davies provides substantial support to the agency's team members, helping them build their own businesses and create legacies for their families. TDG Financial is also a well-established community pillar, often supporting local schools and community initiatives.

"As a leader, Stephen is a model of resilience, heart and positivity — he believes deeply in the potential of every member on his team and is dedicated to nurturing it," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Building leadership qualities in others and seeing his team succeed through service are truly what drives him. As TDG Financial enters its next phase of growth, Integrity's platform of resources and support systems will give its team the innovative technology and unparalleled reach they need to scale their impact. Using the integrated capabilities of IntegrityCONNECT®, new agents can onboard faster and serve more clients with the products they truly need. It's an honor to welcome TDG Financial into the Integrity family — together, we'll achieve something truly extraordinary."

"What I value most about this industry is the opportunity to make a personal impact with agents and clients," explained Stephen Davies, CEO of TDG Financial. "We help clients build and protect their retirement while providing guidance and support when it matters most. At the same time, we empower our agents to grow their businesses and develop as professionals and leaders. Partnering with Integrity expands what's possible for both agents and clients of TDG Financial. Integrity's powerful technology and resource platform allows my agents to run their businesses more efficiently and help even more families. It also creates a clear pathway for agents to become agency owners and achieve the 'Integrity Effect' of success we're currently experiencing. We're excited to build a brighter future for our clients and communities alongside Integrity."

Through its partnership with Integrity, TDG Financial can unlock powerful technology and resources to better serve agents and deliver greater value to consumers. All partners receive a host of proprietary benefits through Integrity's end-to-end life, health and wealth platform, including advanced analytics and data, significant leadership guidance and ongoing innovation. Integrity's industry-leading agent growth engine, IntegrityCONNECT®, offers agents a fully integrated overview of their business with access to on-demand leads, instantaneous quoting and enrollment, and simplified ongoing plan management. In addition, Integrity's AI-driven and voice-activated digital assistant, Ask Integrity®, deepens and strengthens client connections and relationships by delivering real-time prompts, coverage recommendations and helpful policy lifecycle reminders.

Davies joins fellow industry trailblazers in Integrity's partner network who are collaborating to enhance agent and advisor growth opportunities while building transformative solutions for today's consumers. This iconic collective of leaders and visionaries is united in a broad-based mission to help millions of Americans plan for the good days ahead through more holistic life, health and wealth planning. Their solutions are bringing refinement and optimization to insurance and financial services processes, making them simpler, more streamlined and ultimately more human.

"Stephen doesn't just train producers — he sees the raw potential in others and builds people into confident, thriving leaders," said Andy Albright, CEO of The Alliance and Managing Partner at Integrity. "That's the kind of vision and optimism we value highly at Integrity. With the Integrity platform, everyone at TDG Financial can now access the technology and support to scale to their full potential. In addition, Integrity's partner network has connected some of the brightest minds in the industry, offering invaluable opportunities for collaboration and growth. I couldn't be more excited to see what Stephen and the rest of the TDG Financial team will accomplish next with Integrity, and I'm honored to support their next chapter."

For more information about TDG Financial's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/TDGFinancial.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About TDG Financial

Founded in 2000, TDG Financial is dedicated to improving the financial health and security of middle-income American families. The agency has a strong focus on mentorship and continually adapts its business practices to better serve clients and support advisors. In response to ongoing industry changes, TDG Financial's expert leadership team has also developed and introduced efficient onboarding practices and comprehensive training that positions advisors for sustained success. Through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions, TDG Financial offers a broad range of products and tools designed to help families achieve financial security with care and integrity.

