Integrity Wealth and Humilis Investment Strategies Announce First U.S. SMA Partnership

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity") today announced a strategic partnership with Humilis Investment Strategies to offer Separately Managed Account (SMA) models to Integrity Wealth advisors across its advisor platform — Humilis' first U.S. investment platform relationship in the SMA business. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Integrity Wealth, Integrity's rapidly growing wealth management and planning division, which offers a comprehensive platform of technology, support and expert guidance to advisors.

"Humilis brings an unmatched depth of market fundamentals paired with insightful research, which leads to disciplined investment strategies and proven performance," said Craig Walling, President of Integrity Wealth. "Using Humilis models, Integrity advisors are empowered to successfully accommodate clients' various risk tolerances and investment goals. This partnership offers our advisors a springboard to exponential growth supported by Integrity's end-to-end platform of proprietary resources and business services. We couldn't be more excited to partner with the venerable Brian Belski and his team at Humilis."

"We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Integrity Wealth," said Brian Belski, CEO and CIO of Humilis Investment Strategies. "Our partnership marks the first investment platform in the U.S. that will be offering multiple equity SMAs from HiS, representing a tremendous milestone for our firm."

Integrity advisors will have access to five U.S.-based portfolios that offer a diverse pool of long-term growth opportunities and emerging trends: Dividend Growth, Large Cap Value, All Cap, SMID Focused and U.S. Focused. They will also gain access to Humilis' independent market research and industry reports to identify investment opportunities.

Humilis is led by Brian Belski, a highly respected 35-year Wall Street veteran who previously held senior investment and research strategies positions at BMO, Oppenheimer & Company, Merrill Lynch and Piper Jaffray and is recognized as one of the most accurate and influential strategists in the industry. His leadership anchors the firm's mission to deliver disciplined investment strategies, differentiated insights, and research that empowers investment decisions defined by conviction and humility.

For more information about the Integrity Wealth platform, please visit www.integrity.com/integritywealth.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

